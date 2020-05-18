Sardinia, the beaches are open but quarantine for those arriving. “For the summer pads to the tourists”

From today beaches open Sardinia but it remains the compulsory quarantine of 14 days for those arriving on the island. For the summer, the Region governed by Christian Solinas aims to become the first Covid-free in Italy and think of a system of capillary pads to make to anyone who comes in Sardinia and you will then recognize a sort of health passport and can then spend its holidays on the island. Yesterday, the bulletin was only one infection and no dead.

The new order signed in the night from the president of the Region, Christian Solinas, provides free access to all the beaches of Sardinia, starting today, Monday, may 18. The ordinance also provides in art.1 the obligation to mask in all areas open to the public, and even in outdoor places “where it is not possible to maintain the distance of at least a meter”.

It remains the obligation of the quarantine for 14 days to those arriving in Sardinia from the 18th of may. “All the subjects arrival in Sardinia, regardless of the place of origin – it is stated in the ordinance, have the obligation to observe the stay at home with insulation the trustee, as of 14 days”. Air carriers and ship – explains the Region – and to the management company of the airports are under the obligation to acquire and make available to the Region the names and contact information of the travelers arrived in Sardinia.

“We were the first in Italy to close ports and airports today, we need to capitalize on this sacrifice by keeping the perception at the international level that this is a tourist destination Covid free“explains Solinas on the Sun 24 hours that it is working on a plan to ensure safe inputs in the island thanks to “a health passport“ Also, note that “today in the choice of destination of tourists from all over the world, I believe that this factor has a significant important: we practically there was no circulation of the virus. The few cases that we have registered have been contained to hospitals and nursing homes“.

“Think of a control system input that can appear as a burden on the other hand offer a plus to the tourist – have a look – that will be able to find just landed a weakening of the security measures with the possibility to enjoy a vacation in serenity. Every tourist must have a passport health“. And adds that to demonstrate the negativity will need the tampons. For this reason we ask the liberalisation at the national level. The Government should address this issue“; we are working “the hypothesis of make use of the swabs, saliva, rapid tests that give the answer in 20 minutes. They serve about 2 million, and these days, we are working to the supplies. We aim to close an agreement with Federfarma so that it is available in all pharmacies in italy to a low cost, about 20-25 euro, that will be repaid in services by the accommodation facilities sardines“.

Are 1.353 cases of positivity to the virus Covid-19, as assessed in Sardinia from the beginning of the emergency (yesterday had been counted 1.352). Yesterday we recorded only one new case in the City of Cagliari. In total on the Island were performed 42.249 test. The patients in the hospital are all over 86, including 10 in intensive care, while 319 are people in isolation in the home. The progressive data of positive cases includes 731 patients healed (+12 compared to the previous), plus the other 92 healed clinically. No record of new deaths (total of 125). On the territory of 1.353 positive cases a total of been identified, 248 were recorded in the Metropolitan City of Cagliari, 97 in the South of Sardinia, 58 in Oristano, 79 in Nuoro, 871 in Sassari.



