While a crisis הקורונה fading and trying to get back to normal under the restrictions the stiffness of the Ministry of Health, Minister of Health, outgoing Jacob ליצמן said that during the crisis הקורונה answered Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “fears of the Executive Office of Health Moshe Bar sign good,” and that he believe there was scare overdose during the preparations for the crisis.

“As soon as the co-CEO of mine said he’s afraid of the ten thousand dead, I shouted at the Cabinet meeting, I beg to differ on that, it won’t be and that’s just excessive,” said ליצמן in an interview here in. “The prime minister accepted the exaggeration of this and answered to the fears of the CEO. I can’t go to a lot of claims, because……. overall condition excellent. For every soul lost we cry, but a total of (deceased) 250”.

In response to these things, bar a good sign: “I’m very honoured that the minister ליצמן and his views and his contribution very much for war with the virus, and I believe all along we acted wisely and saved the lives of many thousands. In addition – steps prevented a financial crisis much bigger”.

ליצמן leaving the Ministry of health after the term is long, and moves on to serve as Minister of housing. Last week announced CEO, Moshe Bar-a good sign, that he’s retiring after a five-year term. Throughout the crisis, served bar sign good minister of Health de facto managed the crisis alongside the Prime Minister. While he is considered the face of the crisis management for the public, the minister ליצמן pushed to the side during this period, infected him and his wife in Corona.

Factors in the political system because ליצמן “hurt and offended” that the platters treatment in crisis Health big שגולגל doorstep of the Ministry of health, are charged to win Moshe Bar-a good sign, and to his credit, though, he is the one who moves the fastest set at the beginning.

Around ליצמן say more because he’s hurt that you could struggle in Corona, ובלימת the spread of the plague, are credited to the CEO while he was caught כתלוש and involved. ליצמן it was determined the first steps of closing flights and those that initially criticized but later it turned out that was the main reason for the Prevention of the spread.

According to the sources, the problems with ultra-Orthodox society has been attributed to against ליצמן, no שחסידות Gore was מהמקפידות most of the guidelines. One of the associates of the minister of Health former said to”Globes” that ליצמן suspect that the nation briefed against him that he’s disconnected and not involved in and was involved in leaking הידבקותו of ליצמן and participation in prayer with other people. “Forgot to tell the service that was before he issued the guidelines meanwhile, banned prayers shared,” he said.

Officials at the Ministry of Health expressed puzzlement about the chord harsh with him finishing the two the end, though along the way was a bar a good sign on the side of ליצמן fully, even if the struggles within the firm. Also when you wake up between the two disputes, the CEO defended publicly the position of minister in uncompromising.

“Keeping your mouth shut.”

Throughout the crisis management, הוטחה bar sign good criticism from all sides; from government, from the business sector and from the Ministry of Health. One of his detractors most pungent was the CEO of Hadassah, professor Zeev Rothstein – don’t fear to express criticism visible in the media about the management centralized of the bar-a good sign, and a lack of reliance on data throughout the crisis.

“A sign of a well managed crisis הקורונה in a centralized, including clogging the mouths of those who thought otherwise, both inside and outside of the office, and fell in love with in the role of the”whispering on the ear of the Prime Minister”. So believe the CEO of Hadassah, professor Zeev Rothstein.

According to Rothstein, decisions of the bar-a good sign, founded on the lack of infrastructure of information, due to the concept that is wrong based on a minority of tests, and the lack of sampling of the incidence of disease in the country. The result was that he used a model without data, and passed named the Ministry of health messages to scare the Prime Minister. Rothstein: “who said anything about a million patients, each world was only 800 thousand patients? Who said anything about 5,000 מונשמים of thousands dead?”

According to Rothstein, ליצמן probably hurt מהתקרבותו of the bar-a good sign the Prime Minister, ומידורו his system of decision-making. “I saw The ליצמן I noticed he was not well. I got it at the same time he was hit. מהתקרבותו of the bar-a good sign the prime minister, and I thought that’s why the despondency of his. In retrospect, it turned out already so he was also sick in Corona”.

According to him, ליצמן appointed bar, a good sign. the CEO of the firm, although that is not a doctor, so knew him as deputy head of budgets division during the hunger strike of the doctors, there they had a history of working together. ליצמן was sure broke a good sign will bring budgets for health care because of his connections in the budgets Department. In retrospect turned out to be Relations of the bar-a good sign with the sector budgets aren’t that good, and we have to get the budgets was ליצמן himself.

According to Rothstein, the hour of the bar-a good sign should have been in managing the epidemic, and that he failed in creating the centralized system, that prevented providing closed, and the voices of others, as the position of Rothstein himself. Under the paradigm wrong והריכוזית he became the constraint policy: opposed to significantly expand already at the beginning of the epidemic the number of tests, to obtain information on the extent of incidence of disease and places creating a scrapbook, it is to be possible to maintain activity in the economy and prevent economic crisis devastating the even the plague.

According to him, he understands completely that broke a good sign. “fell in love” in a position of proximity to the Prime Minister, וכשנוצר contact “bypass ליצמן”, as Rothstein calls him, ליצמן moves out of the way.

To the question of whether there is no pretending innocence to complain to the bar, a good sign, at the same time a decision maker is prime minister, says Rothstein: “a good sign is actually the’lightning rod’ of the Prime Minister. Transporting himself to the position of the Ministry of Health centralized to the Prime Minister. He’s a worthy person. No one expects him to be a doctor and understand the grammar of the management of the Ministry of such a complex, but expect him to have an open mind to encourage openness and consultations and closings, to know consult.

“Although we had the right directions to the Ministry of health, like hygiene and human, the predictions were greatly exaggerated. The position of the Ministry of health had to be contribute to a balanced position, given that the prime minister quoting this post” .

“Not a few have left because of him.”

But criticism along the way came many factors, most of them do not agree to be exposed on their behalf, because they fear that the review cost them במשרתם. “There’s only one opinion: the opinion of the bar-a good sign,” said the Israeli factor in the health care system. “There’s a man like grotto, a professional with decades of experience, and a good sign, an economist to have no idea. When he goes to the prime minister, who should be up there it’s who has a professional position. There is here a situation of a clerk in front of a doctor. Bar sign of a good politician ובאגו, he doesn’t understand how to run the event. Netanyahu is a smart man וידען and capable of a lot of things, but he’s not a specialist of Public Health. And thus creates a problem”.

The review comes against the background of the allegations broke a good sign weakened the professionals at the office, although at the top of the Ministry of Health stood until his time, a man with a medical training, and in light of the fact that managing a health crisis need to rely closely on facts, data and analyses אפידימיולוגיים.

Officials in the health system, “not a bit of good people left the office because Bar a good sign and his. Too bad things like not substantive. Oriented decision – making- Moshe Bar sign good move everyone who’s not with him. Uniformity brainpower in managing war is dangerous. Hands on the wheel, both of the people who know the least about. The meaning is to replace the champion Northern Command in time of war. Instead of strengthening the decisions. professional, do the opposite”.

Officials at the Ministry of Health emphasize that, ultimately, even after a series of allegations והטוענים against the CEO, the test is the test result; the number of patients in Israel is low, and the actions taken decisively and quickly. – the economic impact could be severe and high in a lot of, so obvious to economists.