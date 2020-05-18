Phase 2 – The video of the Milan re-opens. By termoscanner to enter in the Cathedral and in the shops to the restaurants with tables spaced out: here’s the new course

From the periphery to the centre, it is the day of resumption for Milan. In Galleria Vittorio Emanuele the shops of the great fashion brands to re-open their doors as well as shoe stores. You enter only after measured the temperature with the obligatory use of gloves and mask. At eight in the morning re-open the doors of the Cathedral for the first morning mass: “we have waited a long time,” says the priest who celebrates the mass. From the religious rite of the mass to lay of the coffee. Now also bar can serve coffee at the counter in the cup. The bar corso Vittorio have mounted the plexiglas on the counter, but many don’t forgo the coffee.

But today is also the day of the hair stylists. In the Lima area and Paul and David, members of the salon have provided for a security protocol that is much more rigorous than that expected from the region: “we have moved fin d asubito – tell – just so we are riusciri to reopen today”. You enter only by appointment and at the entrance, is measured the temperature, the bags and the cell phone are stored in bags, and you receive a kit with a cape with a disposable for each client. Meanwhile, further north, in the district of pre-Cooked, the courtyard of a the historical osteria milanese it came back to life after a few days of closing. At twelve on the dot came the first workers and later on, there are the employees of the offices. “We had to reduce the space of two-thirds so we thought we’d go two to four rounds to be able to satisfy all,” says the owner, Mario, together with his father manages the inn. During the lockdown, they turned the waiters and bellhops and they have kept prices low to meet the people who are in difficulty. Here, among the tables in the open do not breathe the fear of the return of the virusbut there is the awareness that “responsibility to ensure that there is a return should be for, us in the first place”

