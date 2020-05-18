Offers B TECH is in the air” 18-24 may: drones, cameras, and smartwatch discount

Vezio Ceniccola

Also MediaWorld celebrates the beginning of this new phase with the new offerings “TECH is in the air” valid from 18 to 24 may 2020. The promotion will focus on all technology products and accessories to use in the open air, so you will find a wide range of discounts for scooter smart, electric bike, camera, smartwatch, headphones, audio speakers, drones, and much more.

There is no lack of popular names in the Italian market, such as the Apple Watch Series 5the Galaxy Watch Active 2 or headphones Bose: For the drones, there are various models Parrot and DJIwhile for the cameras, you can find a good selection of Sony, Canon, Nikon but also GoPro.

We collected to follow some of the best deals among those mentioned. To browse the full catalog, just click on the button at the bottom and go on the dedicated page on the official website of MediaWorld.

OFFERTE MEDIAWORLD

All the products described may be subject to variations of price and availability over time, therefore we always recommend that you check these parameters prior to the purchase.