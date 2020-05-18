Carlos Ghosn: Turkey arrests for accomplices to escape from the Japan – News

Would be at least seven supporters of Carlos Ghosn who have assisted in the daring escape from Japan, where it was investigated for a series of offences of the company that had led to the arrest and subsequent release on bail are awaiting trial.

The accomplices of the former manager of the Nissan so far identified are all of the turks: the prosecutor’s office of Istanbul is, in fact, investigating the some employees of the airline MNG Jet, the carrier which operates in chartering who is declared injured party, whose services have been used by Ghosn to reach Lebanon from Japan with a stopover in Istanbul.

It is a responsible for operating that he admitted in January to having doctored the logs of the flight, four drivers and two assistants of MNG. The investigations of the officer are taken after it was ascertained that he had received on his bank account two wire transfers suspiciousone from 216.000 euros, and another from around 66,000 US dollars between October and December 2019.

The manager of the carrier Turkish has argued in front of authorities, of having favoured the escape of Ghosn because he and his family would have been threatened with death if he had not given his contribution to the escape plan.

Could face up to eight years in prison along with the four pilots for the accusation of trafficking of irregular migrantswhile they would have been released after interrogation, the two flight attendants, in which it could be imposed a year in prison for failing to denounce a crime of which they were aware. The two planes used for the exfiltration of Ghosn from the village there are two private jet.