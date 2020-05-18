Coronavirus: football and training, what it says on the last DPCM

Here’s what it says on the last DECREES signed by the Premier Giuseppe Conte for what concerns the sport: “they Are suspended events and sports competitions of all order and discipline, in public or private places. For the purpose of allowing the gradual resumption of sporting activities, in compliance with the priority needs of protection of health related to the risk of spread from COVID-19, sessions of training of athletes, professionals and non-professionals, individual sports and team, are allowed, in compliance with the spacing and social without any gathering, behind closed doors. The athletes, professionals and non-professionals, recognised of national interest by the Italian national olympic Committee (CONI), the Italian Paralympic Committee (CIP) and by the respective federations with a view to their participation in competitions of the national and international level, can move from one region to the other, upon invitation of the federation membership. For the purposes of the provisions of this letter shall be issued, upon validation of the Technical – Scientific Committee, established at the Department of Civil Protection, the appropriate Guidelines by the Office for Sport of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, on the proposal of the Italian National Olympic Committee (CONI) and the Italian Paralympic Committee (CIP), in consultation with the Federation of Italian Sports medicine (FMSI), the National Sports Federations, Sports Disciplines Associated, and Authorities of Sports Promotion