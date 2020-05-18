Dziwisz: John Paul II and the “fear Not”

A discreet, trustworthy and very important for John Paul II. Cardinal Stanislaw Dziwisz, for over 40 years, has been the guardian angel of the Pope. Yesterday evening, in a television message, he recalled his figure in one hundred years from its birth. The life of John Paul II, has highlighted “brings us to today, in a difficult period of a pandemic for all, consolation and a ray of hope”.

Witness the prayer of a saint

“I had the privilege of living and working side by side with this remarkable man for several decades. I was a witness of his prayer and of his daily service, of his countless meetings and travel, of his creative work, of his reflections and thoughts, recorded in many of the works, speeches, and documents of the Church”. The cardinal also recalled the moment of the death of John Paul II when the world paid tribute to him “and thank him for what he has done in the lives of people and nations”. Look at the life of Pope john paul ii, cardinal Dziwisz stressed how he “experienced first-hand the evil of the two ideologies and totalitarian systems that they wanted to conquer the world in the XX century”, as the Pope has acquired great authority “they enjoy the authentic and undisputed leader of the world.” “His words about God and about man have led to profound social and political changes in our part of Europe and in other parts of the world. It is not an exaggeration, he added, include John Paul II among the fathers of our freedom and sovereignty of poland. And we must remember”.









“Be not afraid”

The cardinal has indicated these words to read today, according to the eyes of a holy Pope. “These words were dictated by his heart and by his faith, by the conviction that God is at the center of all human affairs. The contemporary man does not have to fear Christ. There takes nothing that is truly human. The european civilization, with its global reach, today, is born from the spirit of the Gospel of Jesus”. According to Dziwisz, the “Not afraid” would be what the Pope would say today in a time of pandemic that causes suffering and anxiety. “The life of Pope John Paul II encourages us to never give up in our efforts to form a larger human community, rich in diversity, respectful of the historical roots of identity and a community reconciled by a love that is sincere, forgiving, and sacrificial. Let us not be defeat by particularism, selfishness! We seek the harmony in a spirit of human solidarity and fraternal. We can afford what the Pope was convinced”.











The ray of hope

In this difficult time because of the virus, he said that the holy Pope door to all of “consolation and a ray of hope”. “I can assure you – he explained that the distinctive feature of John Paul II was his unwavering faith in God and confidence in man, redeemed by Christ. The Pope, who had to live in difficult times, he never lost the conviction of the greatness and dignity of man, has never lost hope. I am convinced that today he is praying for us and encouraging us from above, so that we do not lose hope and not lose hope.”

Respect and love for the people he would meet

On the centenary of the birth of pope John Paul II, cardinal Stanislaw Dziwisz stresses to the Vatican News “the great simplicity”, “goodness” and “the great love” with which the Polish Pope was the family of the papal apartment:

R. – I lived with Karol Wojtyla after his appointment as cardinal and then, after the election of the Pontiff. The secret of this person was the depth of his spiritual life. He prayed always, his life was always in prayer. He learned the value of prayer as a boy, and this aspect is considered in more detail, later. Of course, he has left a large, important legacy. Important not only for yesterday and for today, but for the future. And let’s not forget his personality, and his extraordinary personality. His contact with the people, with all the groups that he met, and also as was every person that he met in his pastoral activity. The poor, the weak, the sick: the treatment was always the same, with great respect and love. I remember during the trip to America, to San Francisco. There was a family with a child, sick with Aids, all had drifted away from this child: the Pope took his hands, he kissed them, blessed it, and returned to his family. This gesture truly was more important than a sermon, especially in that era. He has treated in a familiar way; truly, in the apartment (the papal – ed) had created the atmosphere of a family. He treated us with great simplicity, but also with goodness and with great love, and so it worked very well, because we knew that he saw as, on our part, we wanted to serve him well and with such dedication.