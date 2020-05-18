The new electric scooter that he wants to challenge the iconic Vespa Piaggio

Today, Monday the 18th of may, everything seems to be back almost to normal, many businesses have reopened and are back to work, there are fears of a relapse but of course, hopefully in the good sense of the people.

Everyone must continue to maintain the safety distances and bring the masksin addition to disinfecting their hands constantly and wear gloves where necessary. In this climate, take over the electric scooterswe’ve already talked about some days ago. If the electric bike is still failed, perhaps, to enter into the heart of the fans, the scooters with zero emissions seems to already have a good success.

We therefore expect an invasion of our city, especially those most polluted. Along with the bikes and segways, which are now one of the media favorites, and buyers can also benefit from the bonus of the maximum value of 500 euro for the purchase. In this scenario, the German company Kumpan launches its new electric scooter 54 Inspirethat resembles a lot to our dear and beloved Vespa Piaggio.

This is the first of the four means of new line 54i of the German House, and is an electric scooter that is lightweight and look very nice, could not be otherwise, seen that draws on the lines of our Vespaespecially in the shape of the seat and the wheel cover. The half zero-emission reaches a maximum speed of 45 km/h and is part of the category european L1e, it is therefore compatible with our government incentives related toEco-bonus.

At the moment we still have no information about the other vehicles in the line 54i, the new Kumpan 54 Inspire instead it fits wheels from 12″ and an engine of 3 KW of continuous power, 4 kW peak regenerative braking. This is the base model, which includes a single removable battery 1.5 kWh with 62 km of autonomy. There is the possibility of up to three batteries in series, reaching the total range of 186 miles.

Given the period, or maybe not, the House he lowered the prices and has made them accessible to all, in order to encourage, of course, the purchase. In spite of this the price of the Kumpan 54 Inspire is still 3.999 euro list. Today the electric scooter is available in Germany and, if we think of the price of the Vespa electrical, 6.410 euro, a price list without a doubt more advantageous.