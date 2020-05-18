Vaccine Covid-19, the positive results of the experimentation of Modern society: there’s good news from the United States.

The United States there’s more good news with regard to the experimentation the vaccine for the Covid-19. This is stated precisely in these moments, the Loop, according to which the well-known us company biotechnology Modern he recently announced the excellent results achieved through the first phase of the trial. As reported by the company, with headquarters in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the people tested would have developed antibodies similar to those of patients healed by Coronavirus.

ALSO READ >>> Vaccine Covid-19, London has allocated 300 million euro for a centre

Vaccine Covid-19, the comment of Guido Silvestri

Still on the subject of vaccines, here is what is allowed by Guido Silvestri, a well-known pathologist, immunologist, virologist, scientific educator and academic Italian: “There are many vaccine candidates anti-Coronavirus to the study, of which 5 are in the clinical phase. These vaccine candidates use a variety of concepts and experimental platforms. I assume that it will take at least a year before getting a candidate that is scalable for mass use”. We will follow with attention the evolution of this story and we’ll keep you updated in this regard.

YOU MIGHT BE INTERESTED IN THIS ARTICLE >>> Covid-19, prof. Silvestri to iNews24: “You are attenuating the pathogenicity of the virus, at least a year for the vaccine”

All updates on the CORONAVIRUS on our channel TELEGRAM >>> https://t.me/covid19LiveINEWS24