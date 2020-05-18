Handwheel Euronics NOVA “let us depart Together!” until the 3rd of June: zero rate on all

Vezio Ceniccola

Offers valid in stores Euronics NOVA until June 3, 2020

Share special offers in the outlets of the group NOVA with the new flyer Euronics “Let’s Start Together!“. The famous chain of electronics stores has decided to reopen its physical points of sale and activate the new promotion, valid up to 3 June 2020.

The offerings of the series “Let’s Start Together!” can be used both in-store and online thanks to the formula of booking on the website the official and shop pick-up by jumping the queue. Also, don’t miss the opportunity to purchase in 20 installments at zero ratealways very useful for the purchase of more expensive products.

The wide choice of Smart TV 4K HDR brand Samsung, LG and Hisense is only the most obvious of these offers, that offer great prices for smartphone, tablets, notebooks, monitors and home appliances. We recommend that you do not miss Galaxy A71 to 399€, Redmi Notes 8T for 179€ and AirPods Pro at 229€.

To follow you can find all the pages of the handwheel completeby browsing through our gallery.

Handwheel Euronics NOVA “let us depart Together!”