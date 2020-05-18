‘Good mobility’, how it works and how to get it – Eco Mobility

“To promote forms of sustainable mobility alternatives to the local public transport, which guarantee the right to mobility of people in urban areas in the face of the limitations of local public transport operated by the local authorities to deal with the emergency epidemiological from COVID-19 it is expected that the ‘experimental Program good mobility’ incentives for forms of sustainable mobility alternatives to the local public transport”. We read in the press release of the Council of ministers.

“In particular, to residents of legal age in the capitals of the Region, in the metropolitan Cities, in the capitals of the Province or in the Municipalities with population superior to 50,000 inhabitants, is recognized as a “good mobility”, equal to 60 percent of the expenses incurred and not exceeding € 500, starting on 4 may 2020 to 31 December 2020, for the purchase of bicycles, pedelecs, as well as vehicles for personal mobility in propulsion of predominantly electrical, such as segway, hoverboard, scooters and monowheel or for the use of the services of mobility shared individual use, excluding those by means of cars.

This “good” and “mobility” can be asked for only once and for only one of the projected uses. In this respect, it provides for the allocation of additional 50 million euro for the year 2020, for a total of 120 million euros for that year”.

“For the years 2021 and following – the note continues – the Program encourages the local and regional public transport and sustainable mobility to it additional to the face of the scrappage of motor vehicles and motorcycles highly polluting. It is expected that the good to be recognized for the scrapping of the type of passenger cars and motorcycles shown from 1 January to 31 December 2020; this voucher can also be used for the purchase of vehicles for personal mobility propulsion mainly electric like the segway, hoverboard, scooter and monowheel.

In addition, the decree expands the current law that provides for the financing of projects for the creation, extension, modernization and retrofit of reserved lanes for public transport, also including cycle paths”.

HOW TO OBTAIN THE CONTRIBUTION

To get the contribution just to keep proof of expenditure (invoice), and, as soon as will be on-line, log in through credentials SPID (Public System of Digital Identities) on the web application which is in process of preparation on the part of the The ministry of the environment and is also accessible from its corporate website.

Alternatively to procedure a refund, once the application will be operational within 60 days from the publication of the measure in the Official Journal) the good mobility can be enjoyed through a good shopping digital that the beneficiaries will be able to generate on the web application. In practice the interested parties must indicate on the platform or the service they intend to buy, and the platform will generate the coupon to electronically deliver to the authorized suppliers, with the balance at its own expense, to pick up the good or enjoy the service identified.

The provisions will remain in force only until 31 December 2020.

In 2021, will return effective the provisions of the decree for the Climate that provides for a fund the responsibility of the Ministry of the environment equal to an additional 180 million euros for the residents in the Municipalities affected by the infringement procedures of the community for the non-compliance by Italy with the obligations provided by the community directive relating to the quality of the air.

Starting from 1 January 2021 will need to scrap a car or a motorcycle polluting to benefit from good mobility. There will be incentives of 1,500 euros for each vehicle scrapped and 500 euro for each of the motorcycle scrapped.

In addition to the goods and services in 2020, and in 2021 it will be also possible to buy subscriptions to local and regional public transport, which, it is hoped, will in the meantime restore the transport capacity of the former to the rules on material social.