Thick presidential spokesman: Turkish, Crimean Tatars the next

Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin, issued a message on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of Crimean Tatar deportations. 18 May 1944 the Crimean Tatars who live in Crimean Peninsula by the Soviet Union of their homes and deported to labor camps in various countries and recognising that has been removed from their homes, said:

* The way you need both exiled because of inhuman conditions in camps, the elderly, children and most of the women have lost their lives. The pain, which is one of the greatest of the modern era Crimean Tatar exile, it has been a black mark in history.

THE TRAGEDY OF EXILE

* Over 76 years have passed, although it hasn’t been returned and usurped the rights of the Crimean Tatar people, the pain has ceased. The illegal annexation of Crimea have opened the door to a new perspective. Turkey, in the face of all difficulties, to the essence, identity, in front of Crimean Tatars who keep their language and culture will continue to be.

* The tragedy of exile of our brothers and sisters who lost their lives in cherished memory we will remember with respect and mercy. As the Republic of Turkey for securing the rights and interests of the Crimean Tatars on each platform we will continue our efforts with determination. (DHA)