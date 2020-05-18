The best video games on the vikings waiting for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Bad North

It is no mystery that the vikings belong to one of the historical periods of the most fascinating in the history of mankind, but despite this it was really hard to predict that the recent announcement of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla would be rekindled in the hearts of many a interest, almost uncontrollable, to the culture of the norse. Unfortunately, the title Ubisoft will not be available beforebut this does not detract from the fact that the gaming landscape is contemporary also offers some alternative to kill time. In this specific study does not suggest, however, the usual, well-known titles inspired by the viking culture, but a series of products which, although perhaps little known to the general public, will be able to tell you about the culture of the norse from perspectives often unexpected!

If you have even only a slight interest in strategy games mold roguelike, Bad North is one of those works that can’t be missing in your collection. Well-kept in terms of artistic direction, with an attention to detail almost obsessive, Bad North shines in a special way for the goodness of his basic concept: driving the exodus of a handful of warriorsthe objective is to move between the various islands, trying to survive at any cost during battles with increasing difficulty.

Each setting is also characterized by a territorial structure unique and original that requires constant changes of approach to armed conflict; if we add to this the ability to fine-tune your army, to resist enemies more and more aggressive, it is easy to see why this masterpiece weblog Plausible Concept has managed to establish itself as one of the strategic the most successful of the last decade.

Jotun

The first work of Thunder Lotus Games, Jotun is that today it is likely that many would describe as a “soulslike” in sauce from vikingtitle , severe, relentless, and brutal, which tells the story of a brave warrior named Thora called to meet a challenge seemingly insurmountable: gain access to Valhalla at any cost after being killed far from the battlefield and was, therefore, a private of the privilege of entering immediately in the hall of the Aesir.

Admittedly inspired by the norse mythology, the game offers a series of massive bosses in the fight against ever stronger opponents, striking not only for its general majesty of the fund, but especially for a artistic direction of the first floor that will leave you definitely breathless. Each item proposed is, in fact, was drawn entirely by hand, and this, aided by a soundtrack of level, will give life to an experience that, while not shining for its longevity, will certainly be well impressed so much in your mind and in your heart.

Northgard

Considered one of management’s finest in recent years, Northgard offers an adventure that could put you seriously at risk your free time through a perfect combination of accessibility and depth: in short, one of those classic products which are very intuitive but at the same time difficult to master at best.

Capitalizing on one of the cornerstones of the viking culture, that is, the territorial expansion, this excellent indie will put you in charge of the reconstruction of a clan, as I entrust you with the difficult task of providing for the survival of a handful of courageous men in a land unexplored. The difficulties will not be lacking, as well as enemies to face in the scenarios, however, full of secrets, but the satisfaction will be absolutely assured along all of the nearly 20 hours required to get to the end of the adventure. And this is always that you do not want to confront other players in online PvP…!

The Vikings Wolves of Midgard

Fast-paced and brutal right from the very beginning, the Vikings: Wolves of Midgard is without a doubt considered as one of many “sons of Diablo”, but despite the predictable references to the historical series Blizzard, we cannot deny how the weblog title Games Farm highlights its uniqueness of the fund. Wearing the clothes of a brave warrior in a world that is now next to the ruin, this bloody hack ‘n slash will give you, as main goal, to try to save Midgard and its inhabitants from a dangerous threat the demon.

The enemies will be numerous, but equally rich and varied will be the equipment and weapons that you can use to enhance progressively your hero, through a system of progression, an overall well-balanced and can therefore offer a lot of satisfaction along the entire course of.

Apsulov End of Gods

We close this collection of small gems with a title that blends together tradition and innovation in a manner really surprising. Through an unlikely mix between norse mythology and science fictionboys Angry Demon Study are, in fact, managed to create a horror adventure in subjective the most original of recent years, where to survive will require not only large blood cold, but also the same capacity of analysis.

Exploring the world-famous nine realms of Yggdrasil, you’ll be called to confront against unspeakable horrors, going out to encounter shocking revelations that will leave you open mouth with alarming frequency. And if to this we add a technical sector of all of the above is able to capitalize on the great potential of the Unreal Engine 4, our council can not be to arm yourself with so much courage and immerse yourself in this disturbing adventure.