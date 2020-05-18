Coronavirus outbreak: ‘China’s attitude sorusturuls’s’ who said Russia was joined by 100 countries

Copyright

Support the call for an independent investigation related to the outbreak of coronavirus, who was joined by as many as 100 countries to Russia.

In the draft resolution prepared by the European Union, the World Health Organization (WHO), top-level decision-making body World Health Assembly (WHA) in Geneva today, is expected to be submitted to the annual meeting held in Switzerland.

CNN on the TV, which is the first country to raise this issue on the basis of a draft prepared Australia’s call Beijing’s traditional ally, Moscow’s support of the critical importance of China and pointed out that the loneliness of this push.

In China, the output source of the epidemic and subsequent behavior, requesting that Australia be investigated for “being irresponsible” and accused “carried out will hinder cooperation to combat the epidemic.” warned that

Such an investigation the source of the outbreak, the epidemic in China, especially in the early days about the sharing of information that can shed light on such issues as it appears.

‘As the epidemic spreads the number of cases in Wuhan visited 41 remained in 10 days’

Visited China’s Wuhan has silenced scientists to warn the world about running in the beginning of the epidemic, an epidemic than it is junk show is trying to suggest.

The Chinese government on health issues advisor Dr. Zhong Nan San, in a statement to CNN on Saturday, the day of, at the beginning of the epidemic, the local authorities said that he refused to share information about the number of cases.

Zhong said, “epidemic spreading all over the world visited, while the number of cases in Wuhan – for 10 days, remained at 41. I don’t believe this number, and I insisted for explanation of the real number. But they were reluctant to respond to my question,” he said.

CNN, U.S. and European leaders Coronavirus outbreak from the chaos of Beijing China International post comments that pointed to damage to my position holds him responsible.

In China, however, denies the accusations, recalling that the World Health Organization statement at the end of December.

The draft resolution does not include any charges for China or any other country.

Earlier, Chinese authorities in an investigation, however, on the condition that the structure be conducted within the World Health Organization has announced that it will give support.

But U.S. and German intelligence agencies are under pressure and the World Health Organization suggests that China’s influence. World Health Organization officials denies these allegations.