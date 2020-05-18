Jay, shameful phrases sexist – the Last Hour

(ANSA) – ROME, (ANSA) – ROME, 18 MAY – (ANSA) – ROME,

18 MAG – 18 MAG – “Those phrases are simply shameful”.



So, the Minister of Education, Lucy Jay, responds

the ANSA news agency on phrases found in a text book for

the schools of small children, reported in a post by the member

Alessandro Fusacchia. “We will make the necessary in-depth and

we will announce the thing to the Italian Association of publishers, which we are

sure, he will cooperate to avoid that things

usually happen again. We must be even more vigilant on the

the theme of sexism,” says the minister.