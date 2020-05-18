Jay, shameful phrases sexist – the Last Hour

(ANSA) – ROME, (ANSA) – ROME, 18 MAY – (ANSA) – ROME,
18 MAG – 18 MAG – “Those phrases are simply shameful”.
So, the Minister of Education, Lucy Jay, responds
the ANSA news agency on phrases found in a text book for
the schools of small children, reported in a post by the member
Alessandro Fusacchia. “We will make the necessary in-depth and
we will announce the thing to the Italian Association of publishers, which we are
sure, he will cooperate to avoid that things
usually happen again. We must be even more vigilant on the
the theme of sexism,” says the minister.
