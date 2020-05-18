Sale פורסקאוט not complete; the parties are discussing the terms of purchase

StockDropping 20% in pre-trading on Wall Street after learning שמכירתה will not be completed this week as planned. The company was supposed to be sold to American Advent and Corvex for $ 1.9 billion, and according to the price of 33 dollars per share. Just last week upped the body investment to spruce up Point Capital claims that פורסקאוט breach the terms to complete your purchase, by drawing money from credit and following results weaker in the first quarter.

Today the company announced that acquires advent announced her not to continue in completing the acquisition as planned. The report of פורסקאוט Not talking about the cancellation of the purchase, but the “continue discussions concerning scheduling, completion and terms and conditions of purchase”. It seems then that a deal on its terms the original no longer will be implemented, and if you complete a deal……. eventually she’ll be pricing lower.

“It’s a period of uncertainty for everyone, כשעסקים and communities around the world, navigating their way through the challenges created by the epidemic COVID-19”, stated the CEO of פורסקאוט, Michael De-סזארה. “We continue to believe שאדוונט is the right partner לפורסקאוט and remain committed to completing the deal in the short term. We thank our employees for their efforts great and the commitment לפורסקאוט, and continue to be focused on innovation, when switching seamlessly to the cloud”.

פורסקאוט Israeli-American is engaged in security and control over connected devices in the organizations. And it was issued for the first time on Wall Street at the end of 2017. The company has recently released reports are particularly weak for the first quarter, ונימקה the weakness in theCorona. However, even before the plague, she mentioned that you need to change a business model, and edit (the internal newspaper for a meeting of shareholders for approval of the sale) that fatigue in the pipeline sales may result in lower than expected in 2020. The company assessed to counsel financial, Morgan Stanley, you get in the first quarter revenues of 62 million dollars, but in the end revenues were lower than and to the 57.2 million, a decline of 24% from the corresponding. Net loss in the quarter grew by 79% to 32.5 million based on Non-GAAP, given weak significant predictions from analysts.