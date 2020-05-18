Assassin’s Creed Unity looks like a game for next-gen thanks to Ray Tracing, and 4K

Waiting to finally be able to see more of the gameplay of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, someone has decided to make in an amateur way a movieor game Ubisoft withand support to the

The result, as you can see in the video attached to the news, it is simply spectacular and allows us to get a first glimpse of how they could be the next-generation games on high-performance machines such as the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. To obtain such a result, the user who uploaded the video on their YouTube channel is not only assigned to the mod graphics, but he also used the hardware of all respect. The PC of the user in question mounts, in fact, a processor Intel i5-8400a Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080TI, 32GB of RAM and a fast SSD 970 EVO NVME M. 2. In short, this is not the much-acclaimed SSD PlayStation 5 but we are talking about in each case of a machine that is incredibly powerful.

Before I leave you to your movie in 4K and 60 frames per second, you remember that today were released new details on the map of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which should have smaller size compared to what we saw in the Odyssey.