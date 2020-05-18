In Piedmont, the 16% of new cases, there is the risk of lock everything – Printing

TURIN.

Molise is on the first place, but it is a special case in the national panorama, and the cluster of outbreaks in the rom camp of Campobasso (80) has drugged the analysis, by the weekend, the region at the head of all the charts. But there are other numbers that concern. Two weeks from the easing of the lockdown, the Piedmont remains in the group of the head of the regions where the virus continues to run. To understand what is happening we can take a look at the numbers of these fifteen days of slow opening, elaborated by Federico Fornaro, the parent company of Leu to the Room. Here they are. Piedmont has outbreaks in the growth of 7.2 per cent better only of Liguria (9,57), Lombardia (9,44), and Lazio (9,36). High numbers? Yes, especially if you think that at the national level the average was 6.25 percent.

Said so, it may appear complex to understand the gravity of the situation. And then it is better to rely on absolute numbers. Here they are. In the fifteen days past there have been 13.168 new cases of infection throughout the Country. Lombardy has had 7 thousand, 55 percent of the total. The Piedmont 2.117, i.e. multiple of 16 percent. And it is the second region. Emilia has a thousand less (1.216 ) and is third. The Veneto region, that has suffered the torments of hell in march and April, it has only 623 and is in the sixth position.

“In the light of the data in the first two weeks after the end of the lockdown, appears to agree with the choice of the president of Cirio and the council of the piedmont to proceed to a progressive opening up of commercial activities”, says Fornaro. “We are still in a healthcare emergency and the Covid is not beaten”.

The Piedmont, therefore, is in a situation suspended. Yesterday, he cashed a good result. According to the Colour of the crisis, there were only 164 cases in most of the previous day. But they were processed only 4.296 pads against the ģ6, 225 Friday. And it’s not over. The results made good use of these days are the result of the period of lockdown. Of the closures, narrow, of the re-openings with the eyedropper. However, yesterday, the Piedmont has recorded a somersault in the numbers of admissions. Nothing scary. But after days of intensive therapies that emptied, yesterday there were 8 new admissions in the wards sub-intensive care unit and one in treatment the icu. A case? Maybe. If you would come back to the middle of the week. Fornaro has no doubts: “it Is good to have re-opened after the production activities, even commercial ones, are required, and the maximum liability, and compliance with the requirements of security”. Why? If the epidemiological picture were to worsen, the Region would be forced to shift into reverse. Which translated means not to reopen the borders of the Region on 3 June. Or, worse, rolling shutters which are lowered again. Jobs are still suspended. And effects heavy with regards to the economy. If the numbers are good bars and restaurants from next weekend they can get back to almost normal.

The resumption of the commercial activities, linked to a drastic reduction of new infections also puts to shelter the economy. In the opposite case, the risk of criminal infiltration in the local economic fabric is very high. He also says the quaestor of Turin, Giuseppe De Matteis, who just yesterday, is back to talk about the issue. Explaining that: “The institutions should allocate funds rapidly to support entrepreneurs affected by the emergency Covid, which in the absence of liquidity, and without access to credit, “formal”, are likely to bend to the wear and tear”. The alarm had already been launched by the Prosecutor-general of Piedmont and Valle D’aosta, Francesco Saluzzo, who had pointed out how the ‘ndrangheta is ready to stretch their hands on the assets in trouble. How? Providing the liquidity they need, and then becoming the real masters of the companies. De Matteis riprende reasoning. Asks aid and promises of surveillance, according to the directives of the chief of Police, Gabrielli. And to say that usury and extortion in these years have not been in turin a criminal issue first and foremost. To say: in 2019, the police has handled 336 cases of extortion and 8 of wear. In the first three months of the new year, and the extortion reported are already 73, while 3 cases of wear and tear. “The numbers are likely to increase – adds the commissioner – together with the Lombardy region, Piedmont is among the most affected by the liquidity crisis”. And the ‘ndrangheta money has. And knows how to make them work.