Coronavirus, the Bat continues on the road of the 0 cases

The president of the Region of Puglia, Michele Emiliano, on the basis of the information of the director of the department for the Promotion of Health Vito Montanaro, informs that today, Monday, may 19, 2020, in Apulia, have been recorded 866 test for infection by Covid-19 coronavirus and were positive in 8 cases, divided as follows:

7 in the Province of Bari;

0 in the Province of Bat;

0, in the Province of Brindisi;

1 in the Province of Foggia;

0, in the Province of Lecce;

0, in the Province of Taranto.

It was recorded one death in the province of Brindisi.

From the beginning of the emergency were made 91.035 test.

Are 1.920 patients healed.

1.995 cases are currently positive.

The total number of positive cases Covid in Puglia is the 4386 divided as follows:

1.442 in the Province of Bari;

381 in the Province of Bat;

622 in the Province of Brindisi;

1.128 in the Province of Foggia;

508 in the Province of Lecce;

275, in the Province of Taranto;

29 attributed to residents outside the region;

1 for which is in progress, the attribution of the relevant province.

A case recorded in the province of Bat in recent days has been deleted from the database as a double. The total number of cases of Bat passes so at 381.

The prevention Departments of Asl have activated all the procedures for the acquisition of the news about your medical history and epidemiological, with the aim of tracing the close contacts.