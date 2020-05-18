Edu Dracena: ‘fenerbahe in that position, you have been Turkey to date in bring’

Nine EDU TOLD ME THE DAY FENERBAHCE Brazilian player Edu Dracena of Fenerbahce between 2006 and 2009 formas wearing, Istanbul salgn day and told coronavirus in the process of what you did was run. Edu Te’s words… Bring

Eight I AM CONSIDERING GETTING Y MOST Mynet pandemic in quarantine since I’m at home with my family. Name it something like humanity nce more, and so was a bit of a surprise to anyone, but for families is a good thing. I spend time with my child at home, I’m evaluating the best way this spray.



I don’t play football in the house, but odaklandm table tennis. I’m going to the pool, I’m writing. Throughout my career, I did the arrow travel and this is my rest for my salad. I hope they get this epidemic and everyone jumps in a short time can return to normal life.



Muzico lower fenerbahe together, is one of the best coaches in my career, I can’t forget him. eyrek we have reached the final in the Champions League, ok takmn good brazilian players from the yars was dying. Fenerbahe that I got in the squad, cadres have been Turkey is one of the last in history.



Five HER ISOLATION YOU I’M N Zico for being my coach, truly I feel lucky, I’m going to the breakup. Weir truly grdm him like a father and together, good times wedding. Hi there tadk somewhere fenerbahe more years ago.



Four LUGANO WAS A SPECIAL BR PLAYER Fenerbahe my partner in Lugano, he was a special player arrow. A good pair with him and we got our sleeping takmn be in a better position to delegates.



Three THE ATMOSPHERE HERE IS INCREDIBLE ROGUE If we’re talking about football fans in the world, you can’t tell the fans have been Turkey. Fenerbahce – Galatasaray game, the atmosphere is incredible. Ma days ago begins to be spoken, the fans are broken. I haven’t played a MA more splint.



Two WHEN IT BOILS BRAZILIANS, MAJOR When I went to fenerbahe, OK for me it wasn’t easy. Karmate base challenges, however, along with the Brazilian players O each major Aymara.



