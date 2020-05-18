Coronavirus Lazio: news and latest news

Today goes live in stage 2 and the mesh of the lockdown will loosen further with the opening of the shops. Clothing, hair stylists, sports clubs, bars and restaurants. But also the beaches to be able to train. From today on, the word of order : to revitalise the economy. Remain to, the well-known prohibitions against gatherings and a lot of rules, templates to be used indoors, temperature measurement, and the reservation required in order not to create gatherings. Pope Franciswith the mass on the tomb of St. John Paul II on the centenary of the birth of the Polish pope – Monday 18 has given way to celebrations of liturgies with the public in the basilica of St. Peter and in all the churches. In the chapel of the tomb of Pope saint there were about 30 people, well-spaced on the benches. Moments of tension, for the mayor-Rays, forced to barricarsi drive by the protest of the merchants of Ostia.

13 hours: the Dramatic denunciation of the San Camillo: we do Not have pi gloves, we are all at risk

We do not have pi gloves, we are all at risk: civil Protection there is to have only 5 thousand a week, a deal ridiculous: the dramatic denunciation of a co-ordinator of nursing at the San Camillo. How can I send the link among patients are potentially infectious, and not only for the coronavirus, with coats of paper, and without gloves? Every time a nurse touches a patient for a rule, you should change the gloves, but now can’t. This morning I made the alms among the various departments, and I remedied a box : for now we are covered but what about tomorrow? We do not know more than do. The internal pharmacy says that is waiting for them by the civil Protection, but do not arrive. We are tired of waiting and taking the risk. Please help us

Hours 12,40 (Antonio Mariozzi)Abbey of Montecassino, the tourists to the number checked. The abbot : the challenge of the new with the intercession of St. Benedict

Separate paths for input and output, and distancing social and online reservations. Cos it closer to the reopening of the abbey of Montecassino, famous all over the world, visited every year by about one million people who come from Italy and from abroad to enjoy the beauties of the ancient monastery. You are preparing everything with great attention to return to sleep, at the end of may, the day of Pentecost, pilgrims and tourists, for the first time after the long health emergency caused by the coronavirus. At the entrance all visitors will be subjected to the measurement of the temperature. Already the day after tomorrow sar possible to book guided visits, indicating the day and time preferred. A solution, explain to the abbey, to safely manage access to a limited number of people to the area open to visitors of the abbey. The reopening will be with the eucharistic celebration presided over by abbot dom Donato Ogliari. The faithful will have to wear masks and protective gloves, as indicated by the measures of prevention. a whole new challenge – says the Abbot Donato – that we face with a sense of responsibility, with serenity and trust so as to be able to return with enthusiasm to live, next to our “ora et labora” newspaper, the meeting with the faithful, with the visitors, the pilgrims, and to those who will rely on the intercession of St. Benedict.

12: From tomorrow , to re-open to the public the Capitoline Museums, the Museum of Rome in Palazzo Braschi and Palazzo delle Esposizioni.

The Capitoline Museums will be open from 19 to 21 may only for owners MIC, paper, municipal, upon prior reservation, from 22nd after booking for all (MIC included). Follow this first phase, the resumption of the activities from June 2 in the museum of the Ara Pacis, Trajan’s Market, Fori Imperiali, Centrale Montemartini, Museo di Roma in Trastevere, Galleria of Modern Art, the Museums of Villa Torlonia, the Museum of Zoology, Museo Bilotti, Museo Barracco, Museo Napoleonico, Museo pietro Canonica, Museo della Repubblica romana, Casal de’ Pazzi, a Museum of the Walls and in the archaeological areas open to the public. The 3 giugnoaprir also the Historical Archives of the Capitol. In addition, from the 26th of may they return, also accessible for the 12 libraries in the civic, which will be followed – gradually – from the re-opening of the entire network.

11.15 Rays are blocked in the drive by the protest of the merchants of Ostia

For more than half an hour, Virginia-Rays remained closed in the car service for the improvised protest by over a hundred dealers in the district of the roman coast – among them, even some supporters of Apple – that its arrival is waged between the shouting and shoving. Ray was visiting the covered market of via Orazio of Cop, but when the protestors saw the car carrying the mayor began to shout: come Down, come on here to talk about. (Watch the video)

Hours 10,15 :phase two, on the Atac bus already filled with material difficult

In the first day of the return to normality, the public transport of the Capital, shows already the first difficulty in ensuring the individual distances. The surface lines direct to the city centre are travelling with a larger number of passengers than those indicated by the new signs affixed on the seats. After weeks of forced closure, now that the engine is the commercial centre is put in motion, many are those that, in the absence of an alternative means of transport are back to crowd the public transport, especially those who work in the area of the trident, where even the parking areas are scarce and payment.But without control on the part of the workers Atac – says a woman on the line 87 in the direction of Piazza Venezia – hard that those who go to work decides not to climb to wait for the car next.