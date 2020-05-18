“20% chance of survival, do not reopen the schools,”

Kawasaki syndrome

coronavirus

As reported by the Mirror,

Kawasaki syndrome, Who alert: “In children inflammation that can involve multiple organs”

he is only five years old, and the struggle between life and death in the cause ofa disease that is thought to be related to theand that especially affects the children. The dadhe has published on social a picture of the little girl in the hospital bed attached to machines for the purpose of asking the uk institutions to postpone the re-opening of schools.the little girl had the contract before thein the mild form, because the infected at the school before“He only has 20% chance to survive,” says the father,The appeal to the prime minister“Not to reopen the schools, could turn into death camps for children”. Roberts wanted to share his story to warn the government of the Country with the highest number of deaths from the coronavirus in the european continent.

Boris Johnson has announced that all schools will be reopened at the beginning of June, but parents tremble at the thought that institutions become “death camps for children”. If the coronavirus has spared especially the younger ones, the same can’t be said of the Kawasaki syndrome. The objective of the Piers is discouraged the reopening and delay it the most possible, to prevent a new outbreak.

The mother of Scarlett, Naomi, has told you about Facebook the battle of the daughter against the Kawasaki syndrome, noting that six weeks before it was perfectly sound: “Suddenly, his organs have “passed” and it was necessary for the patient in the hospital.” The link between Kawasaki syndrome and coronavirus is still under scrutiny by scientists.

