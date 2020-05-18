“20% chance of survival, do not reopen the schools,”

Scarlett he is only five years old, and the struggle between life and death in the cause of Kawasaki syndrome, a disease that is thought to be related to the coronavirus and that especially affects the children. The dad Piers Roberts he has published on social a picture of the little girl in the hospital bed attached to machines for the purpose of asking the uk institutions to postpone the re-opening of schools. As reported by the Mirror, the little girl had the contract before the Covid-19, in the mild form, because the infected at the school before lockdown.Read more > Kawasaki syndrome, Who alert: “In children inflammation that can involve multiple organs”
“He only has 20% chance to survive,” says the father, teacher of Wakefield, in Yorkshire. The appeal to the prime minister Boris Johnson: “Not to reopen the schools, could turn into death camps for children”. Roberts wanted to share his story to warn the government of the Country with the highest number of deaths from the coronavirus in the european continent.
Boris Johnson has announced that all schools will be reopened at the beginning of June, but parents tremble at the thought that institutions become “death camps for children”. If the coronavirus has spared especially the younger ones, the same can’t be said of the Kawasaki syndrome. The objective of the Piers is discouraged the reopening and delay it the most possible, to prevent a new outbreak.
The mother of Scarlett, Naomi, has told you about Facebook the battle of the daughter against the Kawasaki syndrome, noting that six weeks before it was perfectly sound: “Suddenly, his organs have “passed” and it was necessary for the patient in the hospital.” The link between Kawasaki syndrome and coronavirus is still under scrutiny by scientists.
Last updated: Monday, 18 May 2020, 14:30
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
Source link
https://www.leggo.it/esteri/news/sindrome_kawasaki_bambina_malata_foto_scuole-5234826.html