Faggiano: “Parma-SPAL a game of pretend. In 10 years I will tell you what happened”

The sporting director of Parmaspoke toin the course of transmission “All Called” to talk of the retreat desired by the club Ducale in spite of the protocol at the time wasn’t expecting: “we Were ready and we preferred to maintain this process, we will then see if they come out other press releases with new ideas. We have prepared a protocol, but has not been ratified. We adapted and we did the best to comply with the document. We started as had been previously decided. Some of the staff at the time it is located in alberto 100 metres from the sports centre of Collecchio, with a plan and a dedicated entrance just for us. We have not looked at what others were up to, we thought of us.”

You have carried out this procedure to prove something to other clubs?

“No, we didn’t want to prove anything, we will comply with a precise procedure and we did not think that the protocol that it would not be good for anyone. I’m sorry, if you could speak earlier instead of hearing speeches without head nor tail, in the course of the meetings.”

The players like the have taken?

“We have convinced you, the players of Parma are professionals. I don’t know if other companies have done stories about the retreat.”

What do you think of the reboot?

“Football is work, if the results are obtained by playing and someone does not want to take the field, he said. They made me play this game against SPAL is a game of pretend, in ten years I will tell you what happened. Mr Petagna spoke of the “bad training”. There was someone who did not want the game to be played, there are 15 days to decide and I write half an hour from the start of the match? But I I’ll kill you all (in the figurative sense, and laughs).”

For what reason I still can’t resume with the training collective?

“The Parma was ready for the 18, then three days ago we say another thing. Then after two months from the game against SPAL, nothing has changed. Today we start anew. It is normal that there will be an accident is like when you begin a summer retreat. It is an unexpected situation that no one expected to live.”

The salary cut?

“In Parma, we made our accounts in the event that does not happen, restart. We were among the first, the team has given up a month’s salary regardless of the recovery”.

Someone says that playing in the summer it will be almost impossible because of the heat.

“I was the ds of Trapani and in the summer we used to play with 40 degrees. In the winter we used to play in Novara and was a great cold. Speeches are…”.

The Bundesliga has started to play, what do you think?

“They were more forward and are more organised, but even the italians if we want to we are strong. We need to adapt and get used to the masks, smart working and many other things that have nothing to do with football”.