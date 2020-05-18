Fiorentina, Caceres: “The Coronavirus was in love with me. Do not want to go away”

FLORENCE – “I had the Coronavirus for 60 days, in my body without knowing it. Now I have done the two pads and are negative, I’m good“. In a direct Instagram with the comic Yisela Paola, Martin Cáceres declares publicly to have contracted the Covid-19. “I had the first symptoms at around 8 march – continues the defender from uruguay of the Fiorentina, ex Barcelona, Juventus and Lazio them felt in the lungs. They told me: ‘put Yourself in quarantine, in 20 days will pass’. But no, evidently he was in love with. Not if it was he. Now I feel like a new man“.

