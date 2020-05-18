but there are only 2 positive and zero deaths. The paradox of transcripts

Welcome to Umbria, where yesterday is not dead, no one to Covid and were recorded only two positive cases; it is among the regions with the least deaths ever since the start of the epidemic and today has only the two patients in the icu for Covid. Yet, according to the first report of the control room, formed by the superior health Institute and the Ministry of Health, which must process the data of 21 indicators, Umbria is at risk, as well as the Molise region (the other region with a handful of cases and fewer deaths in all of Italy), the equal of Lombardy, which has more cases than the whole of China. So, in defense of Umbria, which is placed on the same floor of the Lombardy region, intervenes in its own League, with the regional group who writes: “Someone is making fun of Umbria, or, worse still, is trying to harm our region and we can’t afford it”.

INSIGHTS





Phase 2, the virologist Andrea Crisanti: “Reopening at risk, we are not organized, the virus has not weakened”

DOUBTS

Behold, the first of the reports in the weekly, must serve to monitor the progress of the epidemic, region by region, and on the basis of which you decide on openings and closures, has surprised everyone, and sparked controversy. The national Institute of health was forced to clarify: “The index of contagiousness is not a scoreboard but a signal to be interpreted together with other data. Relatively to the values of Rt in regions such as Umbria and Molise, which remain areas of the Country, low incidence of infections from Covid-19, even small fluctuations in numbers, due probably to an increase in swabs carried out, can lead to changes in individual parameters are particularly sensitive, such as the Rt., Such changes may, paradoxically, be the result of an improvement in the coverage of surveillance systems”. The Rt is the index of transmission of the virus, how many subjects, on average, infects a positive in a certain period of time. Since the start of this story, it has become an indicator to which all look with fear: at the beginning in Italy had arrived at 3, the epidemic is fed in an exponential manner; you must absolutely stay under 1. But as he explained the other day, in an interview with the Messenger, the professor Stefano Merler, researcher of the Kessler Foundation which processes the data on behalf of the Iss, the Rt (or R0, are similar concepts, even if not overlapping), should be handled with caution and read in conjunction with a whole series of indicators. The problem is that if you go to examine the Rt of Umbria, inserted in the report, jump on the chair: it appears to have an average value of 1.23, with a swing that even reached 1,79. The other regions are in huge trouble, the only one in which the virus is circulating, even today, massively, instead they have a Rt to be much lower in Lombardia, for example, has of 0.62, and yet even yesterday, has recorded other 326 cases, more than all the other regions of Italy put together. Still in the Piedmont, which is now close to 30 thousand cases and where yesterday the governor Alberto Cirio has decided to postpone the openings of bars and restaurants and next Saturday, for prudence, has a Rt very low, even at 0.34. Piedmont has a population of more than 3,600 deaths in the last week in the media has grown to 100 cases positive for the day (only yesterday, there was a decline), yet, according to the report, the indicators for the best of Umbria (73 deaths and just 1.273 total cases) and also in the Molise region (22 deaths, and 411 cases in total). Even if you do the ratio with the number of inhabitants, which of course in Umbria and Molise is the lowest, no one can not think that the situation is worse than that of Lombardy and Piedmont. It was in the past, not currently.

CLUSTER

The Molise region, in particular, pays a single event: a few days ago, has experienced a spike in bird flu cases because of the participation of dozens of people at a funeral of a citizen of the roma community. But the outbreak has already been isolated, and the growth of cases is already over. The limit of this system of measurement, especially when you look at the Rt, is that it promotes a paradox that the areas with many cases: if Lombardy and Piedmont in addition to, every week, hundreds and hundreds of infected to the tens of thousands already written, formally they have a growth rate that does not trigger the alarm; who is a few tens of positives, starting from the numbers are much lower and rather see turn on the light. There is another indicator in the final table of the report to consider: the impact weekly on the basis of 100 thousand inhabitants. Well, in this case the alarm is tripped with the high definition for Liguria, Lombardia, Molise, Piemonte and the autonomous Province of Trento.

Mauro Evangelisti

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED Last updated: 16:08



© REPRODUCTION RESERVED