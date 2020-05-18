The mother of a murder suspect, Maya ווישניאק, z”l, said White: “no…

When she’s bruised from the event, arrived today (Monday) the mother of a murder suspect, Maya ווישניאק z”l along with his father to the District Court for discussion in the appeal filed by his lawyer. “Be strong, we love you,” said White, who tried, as stated, on the suspicion strangle and stab her, too.

The parents of the suspect came to the court on an appeal hearing about the decision to send your son for us to evaluate state appointed psychiatrist, and a psychiatrist private. When they saw the parents of their son on the screen the video called him: “we love you and you know who you are. We don’t we leave you, we’re not giving up”. In response to the words of reinforcement, “send” them a suspect, 21 years old hearts through the screen video.

Two days ago was murdered Maya ווישניאק in Ramat Gan when she was 22 only, and yesterday extended the arrest of the suspect. The police is checking a suspicion according to which the murder was committed on the background of the will of the late break up of the young. According to the details the first, day before yesterday, caught an argument between the two, during which he began to suspect strangle the Maya. His mother, who was out of the house, back to her home and found her son commits the murder. According to suspicion, the mother of the young tried to separate them and call the police, and as a result, her son was angry and stabbed her several times.

Maya ווישניאק, who was murdered supposedly by her partner | Photo:

From Facebook



Yesterday was held the funeral of ווישניאק, z”l, limited due to restrictions הקורונה. Parents of Maya, a young ספדו her: “Maya has always seen the world through pink glasses. A happy, mature and talented. A girl full of love. A heart of gold and always saw the needs of other ונרתמה assist and help”.