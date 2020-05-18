Last minute news: the cost of petrol and diesel

There has been an increase in gasoline and diesel prices with effect from this evening.

Energy oil Gas Refueling stations in the Union of the employer (in English) according to the announcement of this to the selling price of gasoline litre with effect from midnight 13, litres of diesel announced a raise of the sales price of 8 cents. A litre of gasoline in the wake of the hike in Istanbul 5,63 average pounds pounds 5,79 in Ankara, in Izmir will rise to £ 5,80. The average pounds of a litre of diesel in Istanbul, 5,35, 5,45 pounds in Ankara, in Izmir will rise to £ 5,46.

Because of the competitive prices set by distribution companies and free companies and can show small changes compared to the cities.

In addition to the last-minute news HABERTURK.COM the application

App Store

Google Play

You can follow our Twitter account.