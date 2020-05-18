In Russia the number of cases fell below 9 thousand new coronavirus

Then the United States of America of a new type of coronavirus (Covid-19) ranked second in the world ranking in the number of cases in Russia, the toll of the epidemic is rising. In the country, according to recent data, 8 926 thousand new cases of corona virus in the last 24 hours have been identified, where it increased to 290 thousand 678 total number of cases reported. Also for the first time since May 1 across the country the number of cases fell under 9 thousand. The rate of increase in the number of cases fell to 3.2 percent from 3.6 percent per cent showed that daily.

The number of those who are in critical condition more than two thousand

Losing more lives due to corona virus in the last 24 hours with a total of 91 people dead 2 has increased to 722 thousand was transferred to. The number of those who are in critical condition of Health in the country 2 thousand 300 thousand people of the total 70 209 after defeating the virus was identified as improved reported.

Test number exceeded 7 million

Russian consumer rights protection and human health monitoring service of the health ministry in a statement issued by 230 thousand in the last 24 hours Covid-19 test is performed, the total number of tests across the country 147 million 7 thousand to 14% Rose reported. In a statement, 264 thousand people on suspicion of corona virus are kept under medical supervision, he said.

