Samonà, from the Front of the youth the passion for the esoteric: who is the new councillor for the cultural Goods

Tribute to From remained through and the ridicule to Mattarella: here’s the post to Facebook of Samonà, neoassessore cultural Heritage

“Among the first things that I want to be councillor? Summon the great states of the sicilian culture, inviting especially the operators and those of the culture lives. I will demonstrate that even a man of the right like me and the League can deal with these topics and have something to say”. Albertò Samonà, 48 years, journalist, has just finished his first day by the regional councillor for cultural Heritage after the proclamation of the governor, Nello Musumeci, who had wanted the strength in this role in preference to the other name of the candidates who had made Matteo Salvini, the one of Fabio Cantarella.”Albertine”, as the locals call it the Palace of Orleans has always been a very good friend of Musumeci. A friendship, and a mutual esteem, which cost him the place across the list to the Senate in 2018 for the 5 star Movement: someone did arrive in the headquarters of the Movement in Rome, some articles of Samonà and for the regional of the 2017 defined Musumeci, who challenged the 5-star Giancarlo Cancelleri, the candidate better. Open up the sky, by the staff of Di Maio came the indication to remove from the list Samonà to parlamentarie grilline had been fairly successful. But that grillina is really a parenthesis short for the exponent of the right against colonial oppression.

The great-granddaughter of the architect Giuseppe Samonà and part of a family with roots in the aristocracy, not to the case is well known in many living rooms of the city, as a young man he was a representative of the Front of the Youth: “Yes, we were a great team, I was in, but also Cantarella and Tricoli. And that world was always linked: in share the right was also entered into between the representatives of the press of the Municipality of Palermo with the administration Cammarata, for the newspapers of the right, has written to several times, from Free at the Time. Dismantled the press office of the Municipality to employ him for a period as press officer was the then deputy Musumeci. Then the short experience grillina, and then the revelation on the way of the League of Salvini: “A return home”, tell Samonà, which becomes a little later responsible for the culture of the party and also the director of the site IlSicilia.en, from which it launches attacks in months against the government of the Count left.On the same site has recently proposed to name a street in every Town to Giorgio Almirante. To the right, his passion, as that of Lucio Battisti and Franco Battiato”, he wishes to specify, in addition to the saga of the Lord of the rings by Tolkien: “But in the translation of Vittoria Alliata, the only one recognized by the master”. The right and the aristocracy, the cultural references. The new councillor for the cultural Goods is not celebrating, however, on the 25th of April: “A day that divides, yesterday as today,” he wrote on the social. And in the theme of anti-fascism, a topic which is not really pleasing, he has not spared criticism to the president of the Republic Sergio Mattarella: “By Mattarella, even today, no word on the dead coronavirus – wrote on Facebook last February 24 – in return, reiterated that anti-fascism is a value, just in case someone forgets. Thank you!”. The last first of may, post a photo of Earl with his spokesman Rocco Casalino, and he writes: “Men, half-men, little men, piglianculo and quaquaraqua: once there were emperors, there are now professors. Once upon a time there were the king, now there are reucci spoiled. Once upon a time there were the great dictators, there are now the bullies. Once upon a time there were the great presidents, now there are the “lawyers of the people” kneeling at the lord corporation. Once upon a time there were politicians, now there are the influencers. There once were men, now there are technical. Once upon a time there were the great ideals, now there is the ego and lust for power”.

Chronicle Region, the agreement Musumeci-Salvini: Samonà new councillor for the cultural Goods ANTONIO FRASCHILLA

Samonà over to the right and to the aristocracy, has two other passions in the fund related to these worlds: the esotericism and freemasonry. “Cultural passions, but I am not a freemason”, ensures. Member of the board of the Fondazione Piccolo of Capo d’orlando, which manages the house-museum of Villa Piccolo in which lived the poet Lucio Piccolo, the painter Casimiro Piccolo and sister Agata Giovanna, a cousin of Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa and all the great experts of esoterimo, Samonà she has also written for the magazines of the Goi, the Grand orient of Italy, and repeatedly interviewed the responsible of the organisation that brings together many of the masonic lodges, the last Stefano Bisi always on IlSicilia.

Now it comes to the role of councillor after Sebastiano Tusa, with the blessing of Musumeci: “I expect a difficult task, but I really want to involve the operators of the culture, by the booksellers who work in the theatres, to collect their proposals and to see that they are ready to dialogue with all, even with those who in these hours he cried out to the scandal because the League would have taken this department: controversy instrumental, in many I are sending congratulatory messages by saying that, however, publicly they can’t do this for obvious reasons. To me, it makes me pleasure, I expected a really great job.” Among the first to congratulate him, the former councillor for culture of Palermo, Andrea Cusumano, the head of the school of architecture, Unipa, Maurizio Carta, but also the writer Beatrice Monroy.