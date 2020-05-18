Emre Kinay: Meral Aksener ‘and she agreed to get in the door I told the nationalists

Kinay, these descriptions made global news on television. Kadıköy was the best candidate from the party in the local elections on March 31. Talked about the nomination process. Who identifies himself as a socialist, condemning the Aksener his definition of nationalism is “up to the mountain of God, Turkish, Mount Hira Muslim” I was reminded of the words. Kinay here does not agree with Aksener stressed. “For me, secular, democratic, modern republic in principle. Turkism, the mountain of God, I don’t accept any religious instruction. It’s very simple, isn’t it?” he said.
This description sparked a reaction in condemning the wing of the MHP. Deputy Mevlut Karakaya, wrote from his Twitter account. Aksener agree to these terms of pointed to and said, “What a shame, for God’s sake! I live MHP ulkuculug those who can’t, are you happy now?” he asked.
Source link
https://www.hurriyet.com.tr/gundem/emre-kinay-meral-aksener-sartimi-kabul-etti-diyerek-boyle-acikladi-41520227