Emre Kinay: Meral Aksener ‘and she agreed to get in the door I told the nationalists

“Anyone that comes through my door on my door with the identity of you or any nationalism, even if I don’t take you on your. If you agree I’m saying is very clear, ‘let me be your candidate,’ I said. ‘Do you know that I am a socialist?’, ‘Yes,’. ‘Do you accept?’, ‘Yes.” Emre Kinay Theater, GOOD about the candidacy of party chairman, Meral Aksener the terms of the offer were announced. Henna stated that the candidate has agreed to do Aksener on this condition.

Kinay, these descriptions made global news on television. Kadıköy was the best candidate from the party in the local elections on March 31. Talked about the nomination process. Who identifies himself as a socialist, condemning the Aksener his definition of nationalism is “up to the mountain of God, Turkish, Mount Hira Muslim” I was reminded of the words. Kinay here does not agree with Aksener stressed. “For me, secular, democratic, modern republic in principle. Turkism, the mountain of God, I don’t accept any religious instruction. It’s very simple, isn’t it?” he said.

This description sparked a reaction in condemning the wing of the MHP. Deputy Mevlut Karakaya, wrote from his Twitter account. Aksener agree to these terms of pointed to and said, “What a shame, for God’s sake! I live MHP ulkuculug those who can’t, are you happy now?” he asked.