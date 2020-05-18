The first mass for the faithful in the Cathedral of Milan: “we have waited a long time” – Milan

The Duomo of Milan has reopened its doors to the faithful for the first time after the lockdown, one of the 8 in the morning. The mass was held in the Chapel weekday that, with the measures of expansion, can accommodate a maximum of 60 faithful, achieved this number of the inputs is blocked. This morning the people present were about thirty, a bit of all ages, even a few young boys. “Dear faithful, we have waited a long time. From that far away, march 9, we saw each other only electronically, on tv or streaming. It is very nice that we find ourselves here again, as usual, to resume our celebrations on the day that the centennial of the birth of Saint John Paul II”. With these words, monsignor Gianantonio Borgonovo, archpriest of the Duomo of Milan has welcomed the faithful. In addition to the usual checks of bags and backpacks with metal detectors for security has been checked that all wore the mask and many of the faithful were also wearing gloves. On the benches of the special signs indicate where you can sit. Among the measures to be observed for the celebration of the first mass after the lockdown is to not make the usual sign of peace among the faithful. Arrived at that point of the celebration, the archpriest of the Cathedral has not said the words, “please exchange a sign of peace”. At the time of the communion, then no more people in a row: the two priests in the chapel weekday, once worn masks and gloves, have brought the eucharist to the faithful poggiandola on their hands. To enter and exit from the Cathedral were prepared for separate routes, at the end of the mass, the faithful left the cathedral by one of the gates in the central, and the staff has checked the observance of the distance of a meter and a half.

