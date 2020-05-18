Coronavirus, the report of the Ars: “Here are the places where there are infected in lockdown”

FLORENCE. Where they contract the virus people during the lockdown in Tuscany? The first answers come from a study of the Ars, the Agenzua regional health, edited by Silvia Forni and James Galletti.

“Between the first of April and the 4th of may, which is in full lockdown, the number of new infections in Tuscany was $ 4.171, or 43% of the total number of infected in our region today. This period was marked by the reduction of the mobility for the most people, while for those who continued to carry out work essential, great attention has been paid to measures of prevention of the infection”.

PEOPLE WITH HIV

So who are the people who are infected in this period? “The information at our disposal bring to light in Tuscany in April will be increased among the cases in which the share of women, rising from 50% to 60,1%. In addition, during the lockdown, the people who contract the infection have been progressively more young people, with an increase between 20 and 50 years old. Finally, I increased the persons who, at the time of the buffer have proved to be asymptomatic or pauci symptomatic, to confirm a diagnosis at an increasingly early age.WHERE WE HAVE INFECTED

And where they have contract the virus people during the lockdown? “In the report of the Iss, relative to a sample of 12% of the cases occurred between 7 April and 7 may, the law that the 58,4% of people contract the disease in the RSA or in a facility for the disabled and 8.7% in the hospital. In addition to the scope of care, the first place of infection remains the family, with a 18,3% of cases, while only 2,4% of cases during the lockdown occurred in the workplace. Unfortunately for a large portion of the cases is not available, the information on the place of exposure: of course, the epidemiological investigation necessary to collect this information is time consuming and is not always easy, in particular for isolated cases, while it is realistically easier for patients who work or attend places associated with the care and assistance, such as Rsa or the hospital. It is, therefore, likely that among the cases for which we do not have information on place of exposure are mainly in the extra field of health care, that is, transmission within the family, social or business environment. To confirm this, the Inail tells us that the may 4 37.352 people had contracted the virus in the work place, equal to approximately 17% of the total number of cases with a predominant share of personal health care and social assistance, equal to 73.2% of the total. In particular, nearly 45% of the people infected on the job were the technicians of the health (nurses), followed by 20% of the OSS and the 13% of physicians”. In Tuscany, about 2.166 the people who to 4 may, they had to contract Covid-19 in the place of work, or about 24% of cases in total.

THE DYNAMICS OF THE INFECTION IN TUSCANY

But as they have changed the dynamics of the infection in our region with the lockdown? “First of all – you can still read in the study of the” Ars – it is important to note that the proportion of cases for which it is available, information about the place of the infection is equal to 64.4% of cases, and is increased between the first of April and the 4th may, arriving at 68%. Similarly to what was seen at the national level among the cases for which it is known the place of the infection, the share related to Rsa has increased to 38% during the lockdown, and at 18.9% for hospital or another place of care. You have reduced the outbreaks in the different working places from the health care and / or aggregation such as a bar or condominiums, while increased slightly in closed spaces such as convents, prisons, ships. A quarter of the cases the place of exposure known to report a contact within the family, and this share is remained even during the lockdown. Health care workers infected by the may 4, are equal to 15% of the total cases: this dimension between march and April increased from 11% to 19.7%. Until the end of march, 86% of the infections of health care workers had occurred on the job, and 7% in other areas of life (family, friends, places of aggregation). In April the share of new infections among the operators that occurred in the workplace has risen to 94%, with an increase in especially among the operators of the Rsa/Rsd. A fact that requires attention is the number of cases that seem to originate from the contact with the health care worker equal to 435, or 4.7% of the total. And in 175 of these the new positive case is originated in the sphere of the family. In other words, a new case every 10 originated in the family derives from the contact with a health care provider”.

It should be noted, writes Ars – “that, unfortunately, the information on the exposure of the cases are incomplete, even if there is an increase in attention by the operators working on the epidemiological investigations to bring back this information. In fact, the data seems to be supported by consideration that an important part of the cases, in Tuscany, was concerned with the scope of care and assistance, in particular the RSA in line with the national figure. This has involved the guests and patients but also health care professionals”.

THE INDICATORS FOR PHASE 2

“Today, two weeks from the start of phase 2 and the early loosening of the restraint measures taken in Italy in march 2020, in Tuscany, continue to decrease the number of new cases of patients Covid-19. At this point, it is clear as more and more attention now needs to be placed in monitor the progress of the epidemic, early identification of new outbreaks, isolate new cases, and identify and monitor their contacts. The ministerial circular no. 15279 30 April 2020 identifies two main goals that should be pursued:

1. Keep the number of new cases of infection by SARS-CoV-2 stable, or a limited increase in the number of cases in time and space, that can be investigated in a manner that is appropriate and containable with measures of local control.

2. Maintain or reduce the number of cases of transmission facilities that house vulnerable populations (clustered in hospitals, homes for the elderly, other care facilities, rest homes etc) and the absence of signs of overload of the health services.

The circular identifies some of the indicators that the regions must monitor to control the spread of the epidemic in this phase of the easing of the restrictive measures:

1. Process indicators on the monitoring capability (information quality, compliance to the minimum quality of information systems)

2. process indicators on the ability of diagnosis, investigation and management of contacts

3. result indicators relating to stability of the transmission and maintenance of health services

To enhance the ability of monitoring the progress of the epidemic is a priority to tackle this phase with sufficient security. On 6 may, the Italian Association of epidemiology published an open letter to the Minister of health entitled, “What to do to stop the chain of infection” and among the points that draws the attention identifies “the adaptation and improvement of systems of national surveillance”.

In particular, it is emphasized how to understand and apply the measures of containment of potential disease outbreaks is essential to provide consistent information at the national level related to some aspects, little explored such as information on place of exposure of cases and possibly on their profession. And’ therefore evident the importance of maintaining and developing tracking capabilities, organized, and timely new cases, not only in numbers but also and especially to the socio-economic contexts and life at greater risk on which to focus control actions. In phase two, which provides for the reopening of places of work and attendance, that to date had remained inaccessible to the lockdown, this information will be crucial for organizing in a flexible and modular policies of containment of the pandemic”.