Johansson: I’ve heard it said chicane in Turkey

During the period of wearing shirts stating that they have different rituals in Malatyaspor Sebastian Johansson “We had a strange ritual before the match in our field. When we got the bus to the stadium a butcher would always be there. Next, together with a sheep, he would wait for us. I got off the bus when we butcher the Sheep made sacrifice.” , he said.

“WE’D HAVE BLOOD IN THE STARS”

A Swedish footballer, “Then all the players would sink into the blood of the sheep of the hand and forehead that we’d like our blood. Could bring power and good fortune, and so others follow and made this. After the ritual is complete, the butcher the meat distributed to those who need. When I found out that was the meat given to the poor, it still felt good.” the form said.

The continuation of the description of Johansson follows:

“F. garden Besiktas and I’ll never forget their displacement”

“League 2. when I was just starting to gain self confidence starts tomorrow, but things continued to get worse and parted ways with Ziya Dogan. Kayıhan a coach by the name of hope in the first 11 came in and I lost my place. Still, I found the chance to play Besiktas and Fenerbahce away from home. To play in their stadium was something I will never forget in my life. The biggest game was much different than it was in Sweden.





“I’VE HEARD IT SAID IN THE LOCKER ROOM CHICANE”

Then came the claim that this game is rigged. Apparently the US accused the Czech players, they were our team. Zdenek, Sugar, and probably was my best friend on the team. For me it’s impossible to have a fire in his house. I heard you talking about match fixing but in the locker room. In the locker room were very uncommon this situation. I listen to other players, the game is going to end in the direction of knowing how the conversation they were having.

“I WAS MAKING TWICE AS MUCH MONEY FROM THE SWEDISH LEAGUE”

Cluster 2 even though we are fallen. my year was better in every respect. I was used to life in Malatya. Besides, they had doubled my salary in the Swedish league salary. Besides, good food, cars and accommodation was very good.”