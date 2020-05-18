The minimum pension is 1,000 euros, the Campania Region and Inps signed the agreement

We are the second half of the month of may and many retired people of Campania complain about not yet having received the minimum pension, with the adjustment to 1,000 euros promised from the Regionin the context of the package of socio-economic support to the weak categories affected by the Covid-19. Yesterday Vincenzo De Luca, a regional governor, in the tv by Lucia Annunziata has clarified that the agreement with Inps has been signed and that are coming soon credits: “I Thank the the president of the Inps Pasquale Tridico for – he said . the elaboration of this convention for an operation of great social value”. In practice, it will be given following the decision of the regional level checks (we are talking about social pensions, welfare benefits and pensions normal old-age integrated to a minimum), those that start at 450 euro (on average about € 600) to one thousand euro for may and June.

The goal was to a pact between the insurance institution and the regional agency for the economic integration could arrive without the need of having the right to produce any demand and do not impose any kind of performance. Therefore, once you have found the list of the beneficiaries, the Region has to transfer to Poste Italiane with the necessary resources to deliver the integration to 1,000 euros in the months of may and June next. We talk about a pool of about 250,000 people.

Writes the Campania Region in its guidelines:

The provision of the Region takes place in the same mode with which the retired receive ordinarily the monthly pension, where the extraordinary contribution of the Campania Region we are going to add (and then, through the Poste Italiane, booklets, postal, credit, direct bank account, etc.).

The contribution may be used for the following expenses: