hits the rival with a pipe and tries to kill him

A quarrel in the street that ended up in the blood. It happened around 3:50 in the morning on Sunday 17 may in piazza dei Cinquequento right in front of the Roma Termini station. To give the alarm some people who have witnessed the beating.

On-site medical staff of 118 and the police has reconstructed the facts. According to what you learned, a man of 36 years old from the Gambia, he defeated the rival with a pipe of metal, hitting him on the hands, the head, and at the height of the side.

Your browser can’t play the video.

You have to disable ad-block to reproduce the video. Turn off sound

Turn off sound

Turn off sound Active audio

Spot Active full screen

Turn off full screen

The video can’t be played: please try again later. Wait just a moment after you have enabled javascript ...

Perhaps you might be interested in after you have enabled javascript ... You need to enable javascript to play the video.

The victim, 59-year-old, was rescued by medical personnel and taken to the Umberto I. it is Not life threatening, but reported injuries to the 25 days of prognosis. The attacker was arrested and taken to Regina Coeli, on charges of attempted murder and personal injury to be aggravated.