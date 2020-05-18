Remain, on the oil, some of the titles at risk of bankruptcy, despite crude oil prices have taken a likely stabilization.

Currently the price of Brent crude oil is hovering around the $ 34 per barrel. The WTI just above $ 31. Distant, for the moment, the tension on the barrel, but this does not mean that the actions of the oil industry are now safe and sound. Indeed, the petroleum, the securities risk of bankruptcy according to experts, there are. In fact, according to analysts, there are dangers that may still be explosive.

One of the sectors with dividends and more generous

Impossible to define the oil sector as one of the industries safest in which to invest. At the moment, the situation is still too uncertain and, as often happens, there are too many variables that are incumbent. For this reason, that that was one of the sectors with dividends and more generous (in the past), has now become an excellent material for those who wish to speculate on high risk actions. The few exceptions that contradict what is happening. Even if oil prices have increased from when you touched the bottom at the end of April, the production continues to exceed demand.

Oil: the securities risk of bankruptcy according to experts

The risk? A series of bancarotte. As you know, in fact, the oil industry, and even one of the most heavily indebted and, with the raw material with a future uncertain, just as uncertain, are the capacity of the solvency of many companies. Especially independent ones. A prime example, among many, is to is had not later than April. Diamond Offshore Drilling has filed for bankruptcy. Valaris Plc may be the next, as analysts of Moody’s have started to monitor Transocean in the light of a debt of $ 1.1 billion that will expire in 2021. Little could serve its $ 3 billion of liquidity if crude oil is not would take a shot a convincing and long-lasting on most fronts.

The industrial plan

Other concerns about the oil and the securities risk of bankruptcy according to experts, could include Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY). In this case, to make things worse has been the acquisition, perhaps, too hazardous, to Anadarko Petroleum. The acquisition, which has cost about $ 38 billion, and that forced Occidental to borrow in a disproportionate way. Initially, the industrial plan of the company was to sell some of the branches to be able to capitalize on. Unfortunately, however, there were several unexpected, not only dictated by the emergency Covid-19. Meanwhile, by the end of 2020, the company will have to honor debts to $ 2.4 billion