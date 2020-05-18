Vaccine Covid, from the Usa to the announcement of the Modern: “a Positive test on volunteers, have developed antibodies that” – Print

The results of the first trial of a vaccine against the coronavirus on a group of volunteers “are positive”. Announces the american society of Modern biotechnology. “The phase 1 of the test – explains the company – has shown that people who have submitted to testing have developed antibodies in a manner similar to patients Covid-19, which are healed”.
The levels of antibodies detected in the first eight persons who have been subjected to clinical trials with the mRNA-1273, explains the company, which has its headquarters in Massachusetts, are equal to or higher than those encountered in the patients healed from Covid-19.
In addition, the potential vaccine would have so far proved to be “a safe and well-tolerated”, not presenting the severe side effects.
Modern, working with the national Institute of allergies and infectious diseases, led by virologist Anthony Fauci, start time of the Phase 2 trial and hopes to start Phase 3 in the month of July.
https://www.lastampa.it/cronaca/2020/05/18/news/vaccino-covid-dagli-usa-l-annuncio-di-moderna-positivo-test-sui-volontari-hanno-sviluppato-gli-anticorpi-1.38859224