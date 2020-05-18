Phase 2: the city break down, between commuters and coffee at the bar – the Chronicle

It can still be used the previous model by checking the past entries. The self-declaration is in the possession of the police officers and can be completed at the time of inspection. In the new module, the citizen declares not to be subject to quarantine, indicates point of departure and destination of the move confirms to be aware of the limitations in force starting from today, throughout the national territory and those to be arranged by the Regions affected by the displacement. You will need to enter one of the four motivations that determine the legitimacy of the move: proven proven needs; absolute urgency; a situation of necessity; the grounds of health.

“Today we enter at full capacity in Phase 2us forward with confidence and responsibility on the road that leads to the recovery of the ordinary activities of the economic and social life. The Country is putting in motion, in a prudent and orderly manner, following the directions of the Government”. So the premier Giuseppe Conte in a letter to Read and inviting not to forget that “the road is still long and we should never let our guard down, we will protect ourselves and our loved ones while respecting the rules of precaution and safety that are now known to all.”

“In fact, I authorized everything.” So says the president of the Veneto region, Luca Zaia, the ordinance came into force today after the last Prime minister-to which will follow, has announced, a circular relating to the service of the buffets in the hotels and on the open-air markets. “We are also working on a series of activities, which we expect to be ready in a week, he added, to give the go-ahead on the 25th of may or a maximum of 1 of June” for the summer camps of the children and the world of amusement parks”. In the day, also, will sign another ordinance on the subject of public transport and, after the agreement made with the Friuli, Emilia Romagna and the Province of Trento, on the shifts between regions in neighbouring provinces to visit relatives

THE ACTIVITIES STILL SUSPENDED

And Pope Francis, giving a start to the mass at the tomb of John Paul II on the centenary of the birth of the Polish pope, has reopened this morning the celebration of liturgies with the public in the Basilica of San Pietroin coincidence with what happens in the Italian State. In the chapel of the tomb of the holy Pope, there are approximately 30 people, well-spaced on the benches. Present with the Pope, cardinals Angelo Comastri and Konrad Krajewski, and the archbishop Piero Marini, and Jan Romeo Pawlowski.

MILAN – On the first day of the massive re-opening of the activities, in Milan, from 6, we note a greater influx of passengers on the metro red line. The bus replacement was in operation prior to the resumption of racing metro from Sesto San Giovanni had on the display the message ‘complete’. On board, in particular, people who were going to ensure the opening of offices and stores. All of them had the mask of protection, not all gloves. The surface transport, trams and buses are travelling empty or with very few people. No waiting, and then at the bus stops and car traffic in line with the previous days. The Duomo of Milan has reopened its doors to the faithful for the first time after the lockdownthat of the 8 in the morning, followed by other celebrations in the morning, at 11, 13 and in the afternoon, at 17,30. The mass was held in the Chapel weekday that, with the measures of expansion, can accommodate a maximum of 60 faithful, reached this number, the inputs will be blocked. This morning the people present were about thirty, a bit of all ages, even a few young boys.

ROME – Traffic this morning, the day of the new re-openings of the Phase 2 of the emergency coronavirus, on some stretches of the Grande raccordo anulare of Rome, the urban stretch of the A24 in the direction of the centre and on the spur road South towards the centre of the Capital. In the city you will detect the time delays on via del Foro Italico in the area of Tor di Quinto, in both directions, due to work. Some slowdown even on the via Trionfale and the via Prenestina. The local police has intensified the services of the traffic and the traffic controls on the main consular streets and high slip as well as supervision to the bus, in the parks and on the coast. With the start of phase 2, starting from the 4th of may have snapped the new hours of bus and metro, prolonged until 23.30.

VENICE – It was re-opened this morning in Venice, the Basilica of San Marco, the centre of the heart of the lagoon city. At 8.30, the first celebration of the eucharist, to which, however, have not participated in a lot of people, as well as in the churchyard there is the usual queue of visitors or of the Faithful. The living room of the city is deserted, closed the classical coffee maker, from Florian to the Paintings. Only the coffee Chioggia is open for cleaning. The rare passers-by, many offices are open, the locals are taking advantage of the layout of the town that has allowed the expansion of the plateatici, looking for customers.

TURIN – Some shop has already reopened its doors, others are completing the preparations. In the historic center of Turin, which will begin after the lockdown are visible right from the morning and the first timid signs of activity. In the face of passers-by and especially of very few runners, who in recent weeks had taken possession of the roads, the traffic seems to almost to a day, routine. After months on the streets and the arcades are back, here and there, to be punctuated by the lights of the shops. A barber has already raised the portcullis and enter only with a mask and by appointment. The bar, whose re-opening has been postponed to the end of the week, they are empty. “We – says the manager – the coffee is a ritual, and the idea to eat it outside, will not come easily in our habits. In the past few days we have worked very little, also because in this area the offices are left half-empty. Today, with the reopening of the shops, maybe it will get better”.

BOLOGNA – Traffic flows on the ring road of Bologna in the first day in Emilia-Romagna re-open different activities, including various shops, restaurants, bars. Also in the main roads which connect the city with the hinterland, the flow of machines is regular and it is still not comparable to the levels prior to the lockdown. They are not few, in fact, workers who remain in smart working also this week, resulting in a reduction of trips in the peak hours. “Put your feet in the sand, it was like go girl”. So a rimini this morning, among the first and be down at the beach on the first day in which this in the Emilia-Romagna region is allowed. The beach Rimini floor plan was settledeven if for now there is little people, with the complicity of a day very cloudy. Buckets and vanes are returned to the sand of the free beach in piazzale Boschovich, the most frequented in the summer. Some people, despite the absence of sun, have stretched out the towel, well spaced from each other.

BERGAMO – Symbol of the emergency coronavirus in the Bergamo region, has reopened as of this morning, the monumental cemetery of Bergamo: the first citizens arrived in the early hours of the morning. The entrance is limited and who must enter should be subject to controls of the case. Also celebrated the first Mass in the church, with places limited to 70 of the faithful, and any additional 40 on the courtyard. And here for many days are the games columns of military trucks with the coffins that you could no longer bury or take to the crematorium, citizen, towards many Italian provinces.

GENOA – The use of masks becomes compulsory, “always in all of the areas outside of private property, except for those who practice a sports activity”. To establish the order of the mayor Marco Bucci signed yesterday evening. The mask remains mandatory in the parks, gardens and villas, the public, in the cemeteries, in the private places for public use, in commercial activities and on means of public transport.

ASSISI – Re-opened to the faithful in the basilica and the crypt where the tomb of Saint Francis of Assisi. The first mass was celebrated this morning by one of the friars of the Sacro Convento. “The churches open at this time are a sign of hope,” he said to ANSA, father Enzo Fortunato. In the Basilicas, sanitized in the last few days, is made to adhere to the spacing between the faithful and on the benches were put special stickers. Inputs-gel disinfectants and masks for those unable.

SARDINIA – Free access to all the beaches of Sardinia, beginning from Monday, may 18. And’ as it involves the new order signed in the night from the president of the Region, Christian Solinas. The ordinance also provides in art.1 the obligation to mask in all areas open to the public, and even in outdoor places “where it is not possible to maintain the distance of at least a meter”.

THE RULES OF THE REOPENING, BY TRIPS TO THE SEASIDE