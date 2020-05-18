When maneuvering, ran over his 2-year-old daughter back

Trabzon akcaabat district in the neighbourhood of Yeşilyurt yesterday evening, K. Hasan, while he was maneuvering back to the Jeep, she hadn’t noticed the daughter Sare K. (2) hit.

Under the vehicle the little girl was seriously injured.

In an ambulance after the first intervention by health teams that come with the Gold Tip Hackali Sare K. Father removed to the government hospital, doctors could not be saved despite all interventions.

The family of the little girl’s death on the news, burst into tears.

ANGLE, THE FATHER GAVE HIS DAUGHTER TO SHOULDER THE COFFIN OF

Yesilyurt Central Mosque after the funeral prayer at noon in the neighbourhood of the painful father, Hasan, K., was in tears.

Overridden after the funeral prayers, the coffin of his father in the shoulder in the same neighborhood that gave the little girl’s funeral was buried.