Totti around Rome city centre and the mask together to Ilary. With the mask no one recognizes them

Said.. done. Black mask, baseball cap New York Yankees of the same color dropped in the lead, Francesco Totti has finally been able to realize one of his dreams ever: to go for a walk in the centre of Rome without being stopped for autograph or selfie.

The former biancocelesti he had said a few weeks ago: When it will be allowed approfitter of the few tourists to visit again the centre of Rome. And so did his wife Ilary Blasicovered with the devices anti-Covid 19 he could walk around without being besieged by fans and hunters of memories.

Passing through the via del Corso always been an unreachable goal with unveiled face, he walked up to the Pantheon to take souvenir photos at the Trevi Fountain. As a tourist any. Impossible until the first of the outbreak of the pandemic coronavirus.