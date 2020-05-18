Breaking news: Büyükçekmece terrible at this event! The site found a dead baby in the garden

Shocked, the woman immediately to the police tipped off, and he covered it with a cloth with the dead baby. Police and medical teams were dispatched on the scene in turn. Police took depositions and residents did the review on the body of the baby. The lifeless body of a new born baby Buyukcekmece State Hospital morgue has been removed from the scene tool with the funeral Mimar Sinan.
The first difference between those resident in the garden baby Senay Altun expressed their sadness. The residents of the site who stated that he was worried about Altun, “as soon as he sees I’m so sorry. At a time like this, faced with such a painful thing I’m so blessed days, I’m so sorry. I tried to be nonchalant. All residents anxious, sad. First, I went to my neighbour called out that he saw me, I thought it was a doll. You’ve wished it actually. In the fetal position, on the cord because we realized it was a real baby,” he said.
Source link
https://www.milliyet.com.tr/gundem/son-dakika-haberi-buyukcekmecede-korkunc-olay-site-bahcesinde-bebek-cesedi-bulundu-6214951