Breaking news: Büyükçekmece terrible at this event! The site found a dead baby in the garden

At 11.00 in the garden of Buyukcekmece district, a site located at Avenue Serinpinar the event occurred. Residents in the yard out the window he noticed something on the ground. On the ground floor and in the yard of the baby House residents get out of sitting he went to Altun Senay. Senay thought it was baby’s first toy Altun, who after a short while, realized it was a baby, the place is practically dead.

Shocked, the woman immediately to the police tipped off, and he covered it with a cloth with the dead baby. Police and medical teams were dispatched on the scene in turn. Police took depositions and residents did the review on the body of the baby. The lifeless body of a new born baby Buyukcekmece State Hospital morgue has been removed from the scene tool with the funeral Mimar Sinan.

The first difference between those resident in the garden baby Senay Altun expressed their sadness. The residents of the site who stated that he was worried about Altun, “as soon as he sees I’m so sorry. At a time like this, faced with such a painful thing I’m so blessed days, I’m so sorry. I tried to be nonchalant. All residents anxious, sad. First, I went to my neighbour called out that he saw me, I thought it was a doll. You’ve wished it actually. In the fetal position, on the cord because we realized it was a real baby,” he said.