the Rome metro is so

“All the holy morning as well, we seem to be of the lemmings. Should I ‘attack’ the 6 but I’ll be late a little bit like everyone.” In Rome, the pandemic has not changed the situation of public transport was, and remains, lacking as told by some commuters this morning, at dawn, you are placed in a queue at the station Anagnina.

Veronica Altimari of Roma Today he made a trip with them to see how you woke up this morning, the Capital on the first day in which ends the lockdown. And the situation is not of those that give hope.

The staff at the Atac controls the amount of persons that can enter, but the trains are not enough to accommodate everyone. And so the workers expect. After half an hour of waiting they can catch the third train. Pity that at the stop of the King of Rome is faulty. Down all to the next which, of course, is full. In spite of the rules of the distance social.

“Before I woke up at five-fifteen, now I wake at four and a half hours. Work at the Gemelli hospital, I have to ‘attack’ at 7 but arrive right at the limit,” says a commuter. “Every day is so,” echoes another passage, “to work late because it takes too much time. And the spacing is not there”. “Fortunately, I do not stamp, and the holder is proving to be flexible,” explains a worker who must get to Flaminio -. Should at this point anticipate the opening”. In short, between long waits and trains loaded you can not say that the Capital has passed the first examination.

Dawn in the metro in Rome between broken tails and trains, loads, video

Source: RomaToday →