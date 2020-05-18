The company שמקפיצה Wall Street because of test positive in the vaccine line

Read more בכלכליסט:



Great hope with an Israeli bond: company biotech their claim to modernity (Moderna), traded on Nasdaq reported success in early stage clinical trial (phase 1) vaccine to the virus הקורונה. In the experiment conducted in 45 patients. The drug of their claim to modernity is based the RNA (a molecule that transmits the genetic sequence), resulted in the production of antibodies to the virus הקורונה every 45 participants.

The medical director of their claim to modernity is a professor of Tal Sachs Israeli, with a rich experience in the industry of Medicine and ההמטולוגיה. He started his career in medical school at Ben Gurion University in the Negev. The experiment of their claim to modernity is carried out with the support and collaboration with the American government ומודרנה mean progress in the experiment and to expand significantly the number of participants.

So far no cure-based RNA of their claim to modernity has not managed to go through all the steps required in the development and receive FDA approval for marketing. Stock their claim to modernity jumped at 251% in the last three months, against the background of reports regarding the progress rated in developing the drug – its market value at the lock-in of Friday stood at 24.8 billion dollars.

Dr. Tal Sachs, the medical director of their claim to modernity Photo: Youtube / Moderna

As part of the experiment current, each of the participants received a dose of 25 micrograms, 100 micrograms or 250 micrograms, each group had 15 participants. They got all one of two doses of the vaccine potential injections in the arm. upper the difference of 28 days apart.

On day 43 – two weeks after receiving the second dose – levels of antibodies in the group of 25 המיקרוגרם were as the levels measured in the blood tests of people שהחלימו from the disease, according to the notice. In addition, group participants 100 micrograms were with antibodies “high-level significant than in patients in recovery. However, there were no relevant data about the second dose in patients who received 250 micrograms.

Scientists hope that those antibodies will provide some protection contracting the disease, but that theory is still not conclusive because I didn’t studied enough and that it may be that the patients שהבריאו infected again with the virus. At this stage, yet there is no treatment official for the disease, which caused the deaths of over 315 thousand people around the world ולהידבקות of 4.7 million, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. In the U.S. It is estimated that production of a vaccine for the prevention הקורונה would take at least 12-18 months.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) companies in the world are working on over a hundred vaccines, כששמונה of them in the experimental stage in humans.

Their claim to modernity is the first company that advertises data about the clinical trial in humans. The company is hoping to begin in the third phase, the experiment, July. In the second phase comes to fruition these days you will participate in 600 people. If the vaccine turns out to be effective and safe to use, he’ll come out on the market at the beginning of 2021, according to the company.

The first stage was carried out at the Institute for Health Research Kaiser Permanente in Washington, Seattle. השתפו 45 men and women not pregnant at my age 18-55.

טדרוס אבהנום J. יבריסוס, president of the World Health Organization WHO Photo: you.No.According to

At the end of last week, the company הביופארמה Sorrento (Sorrento) announced the success in the experiment pre-clinical immunoglobulin to the virus הקורונה.

Stock Company on Wall Street spiked at 158%.

According to the company, in the experiment conducted for four days, it was found that the antibodies prevented from infecting healthy cells in 100% of cases tested. Sorrento plans to produce a “cocktail of antibodies” for patients who are in groups a risk.

The target of Trump.

In doing so, the president of the United States Donald Trump value at 15.5 briefing at the White House engaged in a vaccine line. He said, “We believe that can a vaccine in the near future, and if it be indeed so – this is a step important to come on”. However, he stressed: “the United States will get over the crisis הקורונה – with vaccination or without it”.

Trump said that “if not achieved, a vaccine, we’d be in a similar situation to other cases in which there is a problem, and it is resolved at some point. She’s likely to erupt again or not to barge in again, we’ll see what happens. But if she hits again, we’ll have to put out the fire, and it is done quickly and efficiently. We learned a lot”.

Trump announced on “Operation high-speed” development of a vaccine line, under which would be allocated hundreds of millions of dollars for this purpose. The project lead Dr. מונסף סלאווי ex – senior industry pharma – and the general ex-Gustave Perna. Trump said that the government focuses on the 14 vaccines potential, noting that the government will invest in them.

Trump ופאוצ Chi. There are no agreements between them. PHOTO: Reuters

The American president has set a schedule ambitious to obtain a vaccine against Corona – until the end of 2020. However various experts cast doubt. For example, Dr. Anthony pouchy, the expert למגפות in the White House, said that it might take years to find a vaccine to the virus.

Trump added that the United States will assist in disseminating the vaccine if he will be developed in another country. He said, “with or without a vaccine, we’re going back”.