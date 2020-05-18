“Patients healed, and again positive are not contagious”

The patients after the healing results are again positive for the coronavirus, is not a good. The state health authorities of South Korea. The Centre in korea for disease control and prevention (Kcdc) has made his announcement after conducting laboratory analysis of 108 cases and epidemiological investigations of 285 cases, to establish whether patients of coronavirus should be placed in quarantine for 14 days, after being discharged from the hospitals.

The health authorities, reported by Cnn, have tested 790 close contacts of the 285 patients who were again positive for the virus after healing, but have found no infection can be connected to these cases.





As an immediate practical consequence of this discovery, the authorities in south korea have withdrawn the guidelines recommended to the patients healed to undergo a further two weeks of quarantine after being discharged from the hospitals. The director of the Kcdc, Jung Eun-kyeong, explained that scientists are not able to explain why some patients healed are re-infected with the virus. It could be said, of a detection of fragments now in the dead of virus, detected by the test.