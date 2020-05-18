Again the Italy and Zaia opens everything In Jesolo is the bathroom: today the first two vacationers

In Italy today, again. After two months of lockdown, the city they wake up, meanwhile, with the bar open.

“Today we enter at full capacity in Phase 2, we enter with confidence and responsibility on the road that leads to the recovery of the ordinary activities of the economic and social life. The Country is putting in motion, in a prudent and orderly manner, following the directions of the Government”. So the premier Giuseppe Conte in a letter to Read and inviting not to forget that “the road is still long and we should never let our guard down, we will protect ourselves and our loved ones while respecting the rules of precaution and safety that are now known to all.”

“In fact, I authorized everything.” So says the president of the Veneto region, Luca Zaia, the ordinance came into force today after the last Prime minister-to which will follow, has announced, a circular relating to the service of the buffets in the hotels and on the open-air markets. “We are also working on a series of activities, which we expect to be ready in a week, he added, to give the go-ahead on may 25, or a maximum of 1 of June” for the summer camps of the children and the world of amusement parks”. In the day, also, will sign another ordinance on the subject of public transport and, after the agreement made with the Friuli, Emilia Romagna and the Province of Trento, on the shifts between regions in neighbouring provinces to visit relatives.

The bathers “zero” of the summer of 2020 Jesolo are two tourists of Zoldo (Belluno): are mother and daughter, arrived this morning, along with the inseparable dog of the family, and will remain until Wednesday morning, spending two nights in the resort of the Italian riviera. They are happy, and have already made the first baths. “And’ the sign of the resumption of real – discuss Matthew Rizzante, the owner of the hotel Villa Sorriso, which houses the pair of the belluno – We are always left open, but from 8 march to 4 may, we only had one guest for two nights: a man who had the wife in hospital with Coronavirus. No one else”.

From the 4th of may, the situation has slowly improved: “With the resumption of construction sites and the restart of the activities, we had the workers and agents of commerce, we begin to draw breath,” explains the hotelier. The best prospects from the 3rd of June: “as soon as the Government announced the date via a free regions, are fioccate bookings from all over Italy.