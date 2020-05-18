“The signature is our” – Free Daily

Renato Farina May 18, 2020

We think of them, those of Al Shabaab, to open the eyes of those who keeps them closed. We are sure that you will be closed for the same, on what use to make of them formal recognition that our government has invested in dealing with them and paying a price that we don’t know (money or glory? Probably tutt’ and two). Reuters yesterday launched a take from Mogadishu. The synthesizing. The governor of Mudug, a region in the State, semi-autonomous from Somalia in Puntland, was killed Sunday with three of his bodyguards in a suicide bombing on a’ bomb in it. The massacre was claimed by the islamist group Al Shabaab. “A car bomb suicide bomb hit the car of the governor. Governor Ahmed Muse Nur, and three of his bodyguards are dead,” has officially confirmed the police captain Mohamed Osman. Here’s how the agency, sparing of adjectives, describes the group: “Al Shabaab has fought for years to overthrow the central government of Somalia, often carries out attacks in Somalia and in other parts of the East of the Continent. The group wants to establish its domain in the country of the Horn of Africa.





THE SHARIA

This claim is based on their strict interpretation of islamic sharia law”. Reuters has also reached “the spokesman of the military operations of Al Shabaab, sheikh Abdiasis Abu Musab” (not Ali Dhere, the one cited by the Republic). Which he rejoiced: “we Are behind the explosion. It was a car bomb suicide. We killed the governor of the region of Mudug and his three body guards” said to Reuters the spokesman of the military operations of al Shabaab, Abdiasis Abu Musab. We understand each other? These cannibals somali are not a group of jokers that takes of the girls to make them feel good and then let them go free et the love of Allah, so that you should celebrate and praise their goodness, and to our skill in rifocillarli of prestige.

Everything is happening poses serious problems. Subject to the satisfaction of the life and physical freedom of a girl who has suffered abuse ever, and we don’t have the heart nor the right to dig in the soul, as it was possible that our intelligence has allowed the preparation of a parade, which was resolved in a strengthening of the terrorists? Here we are beyond the discussion whether it is right or wrong to deal with entities canagliesche. Once accepted (and not granted) that you may, for humanitarian reasons and to avoid social trauma, look for a dialogue of liberation, which price is acceptable? The government deny, or better said to ignore you is paid a ransom. In this is not been believed even from the High Representative of the union for Foreign Affairs and Security of Eu, Joseph Borrell, that said, almost quoting some irony in Apollo 13: “C’ is a problem.”





TRIUMPH OF THE CUTTHROAT

If it is true or not, officially you will be able to clarify on the condition that the constitutional Court levi the secret of State on the matter. Difficult to happen. There are always means of people in the negotiations – maybe the staff covered – that would be the walking dead, admitted that you do not already have now. But not can in no case be acceptable to the triumph of public insured in an operation that gave a dignity policy to a gang criminal. The senior leaders of the intelligence would have had to impose a government anxious of popularity an ultra low-profile of the return of Silvia Romano, playing in the opposite case, the resignation. But no. Kisses and hugs, and favors.

There are people who have fled on a motorcycle after 15 months of captivity in the wilderness, seized by groups close relatives of Al-Shabaab in Burkina Faso and transferred to Mali. Luke Cleat was with a canadian girlfriend, and escaped with her. L’ had left to walk naked among the stones red-hot in order to avoid leaks. You are wrapped in the foot, and jumped on a Honda. Li has collected a truck. From there on to a Un base. Then to the airport. There is evidence that they have been greeted in triumph? Had to even pay for the ticket of the plane. Luke disappeared into his village in the province of Padua no hugs to Ciampino in favour of live tv. None of you who read have heard of, and that is not true? He returned from us on march 20. Because of zero visibility? Yet it would have been wonderful: in this case, to make a figure escrementizia would have been the terrorists of Al Qaeda. But since the government is the same, because, in its absence, it is left to lose. Instead, this time, laurel crowns, one in the head To al Shabaab so kind. Our moral is: no one dares to let go of the offense and the cruel inflicted on a Italian and our people from a coven of killers islamists. But a lot of it is useless. Polemizzeranno with anyone who has dared to discover the altar.