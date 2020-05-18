“No sporting events until 14/6”: the Series slide 20? | News

The resumption of the Series could slip to the 20 June. This is because the DPCM of 17 may and signed by the chairman of the Board Giuseppe Conte prohibits until the 14th of June every sporting competition: “Are suspended events and sports competitions of all order and discipline, in public or private places”. To resume on the 13th of June, as decided by the Lega Serie A, therefore, serves a notwithstanding that will come in the case is not riesplodano outbreaks.

From Palazzo Chigi are the joints of the assurances to the society. The government awaits further data on the infection, and whether it will be positive can be changed to the DPCM. Slippage of one week, with resumption scheduled from 13 to 20 June, it may become unavoidable in any case if you are not able to find an agreement on the training of the group.

The League has put in writing their own fixes that are now being considered by the Government and the scientific and technical Committee of: the nodes to be resolved include the quarantine in the case of positivity, the organization of the retreats (that logistical problems could create for many clubs), and the question of the criminal responsibility of medical social.

“The date of 13 June for the shooting football and world sport it seems to me plausible. We have a month of time, and then the other two fortnights, that is, two periods of possible incubations and manifestations of symptoms of the Covid 19 to find the best solutions”. So Francesco Vaia, the medical director of the Spallanzani of Rome and among the experts that support the Commission’s medical and scientific of the Figc. “The opening of the sports signal of a Country that starts, but needs to be done yet – add Goto -. The virus the sconfiggeremo definitively with the appropriate treatment and with the vaccine,” he concludes.