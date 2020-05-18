the COVID-19 is also expressed on the SKIN. Here is the amazing DISCOVERY of ” ILMETEO.it

CORONAVIRUS: the COVID-19 is also expressed on the SKIN. Here is the amazing DISCOVERY
Skin coronavirusThe the new coronavirusin addition to the lungs also attacks other parts of our body, such as eyes, heart and the liver. But not only that, a growing amount of studies suggests that patients suffering from COVID-19 also show symptoms of the skinor better rashes that can manifest itself in various forms: some are like small red spotswhile others resemble lesions more extensive.
In spite of everything, shall specify the expertsit is too early to say whether these rashes are caused by the new coronavirus or if they are instead related to other factors.
“This is really a question for a million dollars.” explain Kanade Shinkai, professor of dermatology at the University of California San Francisco in an editorial just published in the Jama Dermatology, which adds: “It is not clear if the skin lesions that we observe are in reality a direct manifestation of the coronavirus in the skin, or if they have, for example, a reaction due to the strong response of the immune system”.
