“Too fat for the mini-skirt”: the book of the school with phrases sexist

“Lucy is too fat…to wear a miniskirt”. It was the only possible combination between the sentences that are possible, but the deputy Alessandro Fusacchia, who has a daughter three years old, she had a moment of aberration in the read a sentence from the very clear flavour sexist on a book at school. “And that is not nothing – he has written on facebook, by posting the pages ‘indicted’ – a Little later we read: ‘Scarlett is so beautiful as to seem an angel, while her sister is so ugly that no guy worthy of a look”. As if, precisely, were the parameters that exclusively aesthetic in order to establish the characteristics of a person and d impose the clothes or the interest that can inspire. “Stuff to get you in the mood even to the most inveterate liberal to invoke censorship”. It seems that the sentences that were reported to have come from a text medium to the title “give Yourself a rule of” Rosetta Zordan, 2014: missing were the graduates of the co-Ordination of primary education, that they have a group that is very active on Facebook. Fusacchia, ex-Europe+, a leader of moves, is also working on a proposal of the act on stereotypes in school books, and is particularly sensitive to the issue. Also because, unfortunately, what he stressed is not a case of all sporadic. Already in the past, have emerged in texts that are clearly not in line with gender equality.

The self-correction of the texts In Rome, the association “Dalia” in the past few years he had launched a project of “self-correction” of the texts in the schools. “Women often disappear from the texts of literature and history, such as those of physics and biology. Very often in the problems of arithmetic, only the mother goes shopping, ever dad –racontava Roberta Marciano, educator, and a member of the project – such As teachers, educators and mothers, we asked, then, how to correct them and re-write it with the students and to the students of our classes, to ensure that this teaching practice is effective and to deconstruct the stereotypes that the school continues to convey”.

Physics with the pursuit Linkiesta a month ago he published a work dedicated precisely to the sexism in the lyrics, bringing the witness of the Christian Corsini, associate professor of experimental Pedagogy and assessment at Roma Tre, who has found sexism even in a question taken from Physics, the Theories, the Experiments, the Course of physics for the first two years (SIX editions). So it is reported in the text in question: “After a quarrel, a couple separated abruptly and the girl part with his car at a speed of 68.4 km/h direct towards home, which is 14,25 km, while the guy, after having hesitated for 3.0 min, decides to chase after it. What is the minimum speed at which it must go to reach her before she enters the house?”. A seemingly trivial problem to solve by applying mathematical rules. But on which emerge a few problems, starting with the language adopted and the dynamic of the chase, which evokes the specter of femicide. In a study conducted with Irene Dora Maria Scierri, entitled Inequalities and gender stereotypes in the subsidiaries of the languages for the primary school, Corsini, it sheds light on the phenomenon, in terms of quality and quantity. The two scholars have highlighted, for example, as in school books for pupils and students more young people the protagonists of the stories are about 65% male. And what’s worse is that the role reserved for women, since 2000, was further reduced. Other problems are encountered in the professions. According to the study, women are relegated to the crafts of care or roles of fairy-tale. To which the boys and girls who will learn to read and write in our classrooms, they will learn quickly that women can be to a greater extent teachers, housewives, mothers, or princesses and queens, maybe the following principles that have kissed them while they slept or who have married after having reviewed the entire realm to let them wear shoes of glass. A decidedly humiliating.