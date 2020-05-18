Red Hot Chili Peppers announced dates of appearance of new Israeli music.

After that the appearance of “Red Hot Chili Peppers” in June was rejected because of the spread of a virus הקורונה, announced today (Monday) show production of its existence next year – on June 23, 2021 in Hayarkon Park in Tel Aviv. At all tickets purchased to the date the original Israel power good for the new date, in the same places, the price and terms and conditions.

It would be the emergence the second Israel of the band, one of the largest Brook of American in recent decades. Last time, held in 2012 at the Park Hayarkon in front of 50 thousand fans, accompanied by guitarist Josh קלינגרופר members of the original, Anthony קידיס, Michael lazarey (flea) and Chad Smith.

This time, it would be John פרושיאנטה on guitar, who left the band a decade ago in favor of a solo career and announced last December for his return.The emergence of “red hot” in Israel will be in music festival FUNKYARD, producing a group of “Live־Nation Israel” markets and Weis.